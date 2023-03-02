topStoriesenglish2578709
LIVE Updates | Banamalipur Tripura Assembly Election 2023 Result: Congress’s Gopal Roy vs BJP’s Rajib Bhattacharjee vs AITC’s Santanu Saha

Banamalipur Tripura Election Assembly Election 2023 Result Live Updates: Congress’s Gopal Roy Barman is up against BJP’s Rajib Bhattacharjee and AITC's Santanu Saha.

Banamalipur Assembly Result Live: Banamalipur constituency is one of the 60 constituencies the state has, and as the result will be out today for the Triupura elections, Banamalipur comes up as one of the most crucial of all. The Banamalipur is a part of the West Tripura district with a total vote count of over 40,000. In the recent past, Gopal Chandra Roy of Indian National Congress has been ruling the roost.

This time around, candidates contesting for the Banamalipur elections include Gopal Chandra Roy of INC, Rajib Bhattacharjee of BJP, and Santanu Saha of AITC. Currently, the seat is unreserved, and it will be a fierce battle between the three.

During the last election in 2018, Biplab Kumar Deb of BJP won the seat with a total of 21,755 votes and a vote rate of 61.57 per cent. Well, Deb won with a huge margin of 9,549 votes from Amal Chakraborty of CPM.

According to the Zee News-Matrize Exit Poll, BJP is likely to win 29-36 seats in Tripura It is well ahead of the rival alliance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and the Indian National Congress in exit poll results by The CPM-Congress combine is expected to win 13-21 seats. 

Banamalipur Tripura Assembly Election 2023 Result Live Updates: Counting Begins

Welcome to the live blog of the Banamalipur Assembly Election result. The counting of votes is underway, it began at 8 AM. 

