LIVE Updates | Bangalore Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting Underway; Tough Fight Between BJP And Congress
Bangalore Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bengaluru region has seven assembly constituencies. These are Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Yeshwanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Bangalore South and Anekal.
Bangalore Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the seven assembly constituencies in the Bengaluru region is underway where the BJP and the Congress are locked in a tough battle on most of the seats. During the 2018 Karnataka assembly election, BJP's S.R. Vishwanath had emerged victorious from the Yelahanka seat after defeating JD(S) candidate A M Hanumanthegowda. Congress candidate Krishna Byregowda had bagged the Byatarayanapura seat in 2018. From the Yeshwanthapura seat, Congress candidate ST Somashekhar had won against the BJP. From the Dasarhalli constituency, the JD(S) has fielded incumbent MLA R.Manjunatha who is up against BJP's S Muniraju. The BJP bagged the Mahadevapura Assembly seat in 2018 when Aravind Limbavali had defeated Congress candidate A C Srinivasa. BJP leader M Krishnappa had won from the Bangalore South Assembly seat in the 2018 elections while Congress candidate B. Shivanna had bagged the Anekal Assembly seat.
Yeshvanthapura Election Results Live Update: BJP's ST Somashekar Trails, Congress In Lead
BJP's ST Somashekar from Yeshvanthapura is trailing in early trends. He is sitting MLA from the constituency. He won on a Congress ticket in 2018 and is contesting on the BJP ticket this time. The Congress has fielded S. Balraj Gowda while the JDS candidate is T. N. Javarayigowda.
Bangalore South Election Results Live Updates: BJP Leads From Bangalore South
BJP candidate M Krishnappa is leading from the Bangalore South seat. He is the sitting MLA from the seat. The Congress has fielded RK Ramesh from the seat while the JDS candidate is Rajagopala Reddy.
LIVE Updates | Bangalore Election Results 2023: Congerss Leads From Dasarahalli Assembly Constituency
In early trends, Congress candidate G Dhananjaya is leading from Dasarahalli assembly seat. From the Dasarhalli constituency, the JD(S) has fielded incumbent MLA R.Manjunatha who is trailing at present. The BJP candidate from the seat is S Muniraju.
LIVE Updates | Bangalore Assembly Election Results 2023: In Byatarayanapura, Can JDS Play Spoilsport For Congress?
From the Byatarayanapura seat, the Congress has fielded incumbent MLA Krishna Byregowda while the BJP candidate is H C Thammesh Gowda. The JDS has fielded Nagaraj Gowda P. Congress candidate Krishna Byregowda had bagged the Byatarayanapura seat in 2018.
Bangalore Election Results Live Updates: Yelahanka Assembly Seat Counting Update
The Yelahanka constituency in Bangalore is witnessing a contest between BJP's S.R. Vishwanath and Keshava Rajanna of the Congress. M. Munegowda is contesting on the JD(S) ticket from the seat. The BJP had won the seat in 2018.