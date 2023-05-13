LIVE Updates | Bangalore Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting Underway; Tough Fight Between BJP And Congress

Bangalore Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the seven assembly constituencies in the Bengaluru region is underway where the BJP and the Congress are locked in a tough battle on most of the seats. During the 2018 Karnataka assembly election, BJP's S.R. Vishwanath had emerged victorious from the Yelahanka seat after defeating JD(S) candidate A M Hanumanthegowda. Congress candidate Krishna Byregowda had bagged the Byatarayanapura seat in 2018. From the Yeshwanthapura seat, Congress candidate ST Somashekhar had won against the BJP. From the Dasarhalli constituency, the JD(S) has fielded incumbent MLA R.Manjunatha who is up against BJP's S Muniraju. The BJP bagged the Mahadevapura Assembly seat in 2018 when Aravind Limbavali had defeated Congress candidate A C Srinivasa. BJP leader M Krishnappa had won from the Bangalore South Assembly seat in the 2018 elections while Congress candidate B. Shivanna had bagged the Anekal Assembly seat.