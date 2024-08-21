LIVE Updates | Bharat Bandh Today: Schools To Remain Shut In Several Rajasthan Districts Amidst Nationwide Strike

Dalit and Adivasi groups have announced a 'Bharat Bandh' for Wednesday, demanding stronger representation and safeguards for marginalized communities. The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has voiced opposition to a recent Supreme Court verdict delivered by a seven-judge bench. They assert that this verdict contradicts a prior decision by a nine-judge bench in the pivotal Indira Sawhney case, which set the precedent for reservation policies in India.

NACDAOR is calling on the government to overturn this ruling, claiming it endangers the constitutional entitlements of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Typically, on such days, public transportation and private businesses do not operate, but emergency services like ambulances remain active.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal declared their support for the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, with Left parties also endorsing the strike.

JMM has directed all its leaders, district presidents, secretaries, and coordinators to take an active role in the 14-hour nationwide shutdown and to lend their support.

