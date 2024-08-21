LIVE Updates | Bharat Bandh Today: Schools To Remain Shut In Several Rajasthan Districts Amidst Nationwide Strike
Bharat Bandh on 21 August 2024 Live Updates: The Nationwide shutdown has been called to get the government to reverse the SC ruling. Public transportation and private businesses will remain closed, although emergency services, including ambulances, continue to operate.
Trending Photos
Dalit and Adivasi groups have announced a 'Bharat Bandh' for Wednesday, demanding stronger representation and safeguards for marginalized communities. The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has voiced opposition to a recent Supreme Court verdict delivered by a seven-judge bench. They assert that this verdict contradicts a prior decision by a nine-judge bench in the pivotal Indira Sawhney case, which set the precedent for reservation policies in India.
NACDAOR is calling on the government to overturn this ruling, claiming it endangers the constitutional entitlements of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
Typically, on such days, public transportation and private businesses do not operate, but emergency services like ambulances remain active.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal declared their support for the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, with Left parties also endorsing the strike.
JMM has directed all its leaders, district presidents, secretaries, and coordinators to take an active role in the 14-hour nationwide shutdown and to lend their support.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates On Bharat Bandh (Nationwide Shutdown) on Zee News English.
Bharat Bandh: All Markets In Delhi To Remain Open
A nationwide Bharat Bandh has been announced today by different organizations and it is also trending on social media, but this Bharat Bandh will not have any effect in Delhi. "We have discussed the matter with the associations of more than 100 markets like Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, etc.
Bharat Bandh News Live Updates: Schools Shut Down In Several Rajasthan Districts
Due to the Bharat Bandh, many cities, including the Jaipur district, have declared holidays for schools. This affects both government and private institutions, as well as coaching centers up to the 12th grade. The district education officer has communicated this decision to the respective education officers.
The directive follows recommendations from the Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order. School holidays have also been announced in other cities such as Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Deedwana, Ajmer, Bhilwara, and Tonk.
Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE Updates: Bandh Gains Significant Support from SC/ST Groups in Rajasthan
The Bharat Bandh is receiving widespread support, especially from SC/ST groups in Rajasthan. Numerous social and political organizations are backing the protest, highlighting the urgency of the matter. The bandh is a response to the Supreme Court's latest ruling and a wider call to protect the current reservation system, considered vital for promoting social equality throughout India.
Bharat Bandh 2024 News Live Updates: Security Measures In Effect
In anticipation of potential unrest, police forces in various states have been directed to bolster their presence. Reports indicate that Western Uttar Pradesh is considered a sensitive region, with heightened police vigilance. DGP UR Sahoo stated, "Our officials have been instructed to conduct meetings with the organizations calling for the bandh and with market associations to ensure improved collaboration." Senior police officials convened a video conference to strategize on safety protocols, aiming to safeguard the public throughout the bandh.
Bharat Bandh 2024 News Live Updates: BSP Supports Strike
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced its support for the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday. The strike, called by groups representing Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), is in response to the Supreme Court's August 1 directive for sub-classification of SCs and STs in quotas and the application of the creamy layer concept within these communities.
Akash Anand, the party's national coordinator, expressed the community's discontent with the Supreme Court's order. “To protest against the order, our community has given a call for Bharat Bandh. We will protest in a peaceful manner on August 21,” he posted on ‘X’
Bhatat Bandh Live Updates: What will remain closed during Bharat Bandh?
As of now, the state government has not issued any official order on this matter. The repercussions are expected to be felt in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The police have been notified accordingly. Meanwhile, the public has been advised to remain indoors. The groups organizing the Bharat Bandh have declared that public transportation will not function nationwide, although no formal declaration has been made. Public transport has been disrupted in certain regions, and private offices may also be shut down in various locations.
Bharat Bandh 2024 Live: What Remains Closed Amid Nationwide Strike Today?
Dalit organisations have issued an advisory to the general public, appealing that except for medical services, police and fire services, everything should be closed from 6 am to 8 pm. However, government offices, banks, petrol pumps, schools and colleges will function normally. So far, no orders have been issued to stop them. However, public transport and trains will continue to operate.
LIVE Updates | Bharat Bandh Today (21-Aug-2024): Why A Nationwide Shutdown Has Been Called?
The main reason behind the protest is the Supreme Court ruling of allowing different states to sub-classify the SC/ST community as per the degree of discrimination the community had to face.
The ruling, which aims to focus reservations on those most in need, has faced strong pushback from various social and political groups.
Critics argue that this decision weakens the core principles of the reservation system. As a result, there is a call for a Bharat Bandh to demand that the decision be reversed.