LIVE Updates | Bharuch Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Rameshbhai Narandas Mistri of BJP, Jaykantbhai B Patel of Congress, Manharbhai Parmar of Aam Aadmi Party

Live Update | Bharuch Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2022: The seat is going to see the tough contest among Rameshbhai Narandas Mistri of BJP, Jaykantbhai B Patel of Congress, and  Manharbhai Parmar of Aam Aadmi Party. 

In the last assembly election of 2017, the seat had been won by Patel Dushyantbhai Rajneekant of BJP. He had won at the margin of 33099 votes. The Congress had come at the second spot. 

08 December 2022
08:32 AM

The counting of votes has begun. 

