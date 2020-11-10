हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar assembly election result 2020

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: After trailing in early trends, NDA narrows gap with RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan'

The counting of votes polled in 243 constituencies in the three-phased Bihar assembly election 2020 began on Tuesday under the watchful eyes of the Election Commission.

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: After trailing in early trends, NDA narrows gap with RJD-led &#039;Mahagathbandhan&#039;
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Although Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance has been leading in the initial trends of counting for the Bihar Assembly election 2020, the BJP-JDU alliance has gradually picked up pace after trailing in the early trends coming in.

The NDA is now inching ahead and has closed the gap with Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance a few hours after the counting of votes began at 55 centre across Bihar. The NDA is currently ahead in 107 seats, Mahagathbandhan is leading in 103 seats.

According to the EC trends for 104 of 243 seats, NDA is leading on 52 seats - BJP 28, JDU 20, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4; Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 46 seats - RJD 29, Congress 12, Left 5 BSP is leading on two seats, while Chirag Paswan's Lok Jan Shakti Party is ahead in merely three. Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), however, is ahead on one seat. 

Live TV

The counting of votes polled in 243 constituencies in the three-phased Bihar assembly election 2020 began early morning on Tuesday (November 10, 2020) under the watchful eyes of the Election Commission and amid strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Earlier on November 7, the last day of polling, the majority of exit polls predicted a big win for Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties in the state.

If the predictions of the pollster come true, Tejashwi Yadav would be become the youngest chief minister any state in the country has had.
 
Most exit polls had predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

Tags:
Bihar assembly election result 2020Bihar Assembly election 2020Bihar assembly pollsBihar polls
Next
Story

MP bypoll election results: No BJP, Congress candidate at Biaora vote counting centre — Here's why
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M39S

Bihar Election Results : NDA or Mahagathbandhan, who will win this final