BSEB class 10th exam LIVE: Bihar Board Matric result to be announced shortly

The wait of almost 17 lakh candidates in Bihar will come to an end today as the BSEB Bihar Board results for class 10th students will be announced on Monday (April 5) at 3:30 pm. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the examinations for class 10th students from February 17 to March 8.

The board will be releasing the results for the matric exam result at its official website, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in within a month. The results will announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary today.

Students are also advised to keep a check on the official websites and social media accounts of BSEB once the results get declared.

