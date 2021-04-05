BSEB class 10th exam LIVE: Bihar Board Matric result to be announced shortly

5 April 2021, 15:40 PM
BSEB Matric result announcement shortly, check websites
The result of matric, class 10 exam will be announced shortly by Bihar Education Minister. Students can chcek the result through the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. If the official website of BSEB crashes due to heavy traffic load, students can visit these websites to check their scorecard:
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
onlinebseb.in
bsebresult.online
bsebonline.org
biharboard.online
5 April 2021, 15:38 PM
BSEB matric results 2021 for class 10 will be declared shortly. The live webcast of Bihar Board class 10th result declaration conference can be watched webcast.bihar.gov.in/userportal/#/home/main
5 April 2021, 15:07 PM
Bihar Board class 10th result 2021: Know about the pass marks
If a student has managed to secure at least 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more than 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, in this case, the student will be declared to have passed.
5 April 2021, 14:29 PM
BSEB Bihar Board matric result to be declared in next one hour. The result will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.
5 April 2021, 13:23 PM
Bihar Board class 10th exam: Over 2 lakh students failed in 2020 exams
According to reports, a total of 2,89,692 students had failed to clear the Bihar board class 10 or matriculation examination in the year 2020. Last year, the results were announced on May 26.
5 April 2021, 13:21 PM
The Bihar Board class 10th or matriculation examination result will be announced online on the official websites of BSEB.
This year, amid the spike in coronavirus cases, the Bihar Board officials will not hold any press conference to declare the results. Students, who appeard in class 10th BSEB exam can visit the official website of the board once the result is declared.
5 April 2021, 13:20 PM
This year, as many as 16.84 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 BSEB examination. Among these, at least 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girl students.
5 April 2021, 11:46 AM
Earlier, Anand Kishor, the BSEB Chairman, had announced that the class 10th results are expected to be released by April 7.
5 April 2021, 11:42 AM
The Bihar Board had on Sunday announced on its official Twitter handle that it will be releasing the BSEB class 10th or BSEB matric result 2021 on Monday, April 5 in the afternoon.
5 April 2021, 11:41 AM
Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to announce BSEB Bihar board results at 3:30 pm on Monday, April 5, 2021.
5 April 2021, 10:35 AM
See pass percentage trends from previous years for Bihar Board class 10th Result:
2018: 68.89%
2019: 80.73%
2020: 80.59%
5 April 2021, 10:33 AM
Past trends of Bihar Board class 10th results:
- In 2020 the Bihar Board 10th Result was announced on May 26.
- In 2019 the Bihar Board 10th Result was announced on April 6.
- In 2018 the Bihar Board 10th Result was announced on June 26.
5 April 2021, 10:25 AM
5 April 2021, 08:57 AM
The candidates will be able to check their results on Bihar board’s official websites- bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
5 April 2021, 08:56 AM
Here’s step-by-step guide to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:
- Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com
- Go to result sections on the homepage
- Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link
- Enter the credentials required and log in
- Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
- Take print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference
5 April 2021, 08:55 AM
Over 16.84 lakh students, which includes 837803 girls and 846663 boys, who appeared in this year’s Bihar Board 10th examinations are eagerly waiting for the board to announce the results.