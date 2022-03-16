Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 live updates: BSEB to declare intermediate results at 3 PM

16 March 2022, 12:24 PM
The respective schools will distribute the hard copies of mark sheets and pass certificates to the students.
The online mark sheets of the Bihar board results will be provisional.
The board is releasing the Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Result after considering the discrepancies related to the answer key.
The BSEB had also allowed students to raise objections against the Bihar Board 12th answer keys.
BSEB has already released the BSEB inter Class 12th answer keys for all the subjects.
BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary will be present on this occasion.
The Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Result 2022 will be announced by Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.
The BSEB Class 12 (inter) result will be released today at 3 PM on March 16, 2022.