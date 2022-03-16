Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 live updates: BSEB to declare intermediate results at 3 PM

PATNA: Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 will be declared by BSEB, Patna at 3 PM on Wednesday (March 16, 2022). BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary will be present on this occasion.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Date and Time

State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate, class 12 result at 3 PM today. The class 12 result will be available to download at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Intermediate Result 2022: Sites to check the 12th Results

In an official statement, the BSEB had said that the scores will be announced at 3 PM on its official website - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com. Students can also access their results via DigiLocker and BSEB apps.

BSEB (Bihar Board) Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2022: How to check the Results

1. Visit the official website of BSES - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. On the homepage, look for a result tab. Click on the class 12th Intermediate result.

3. Choose your stream and enter your roll number.

4. Hit submit.

5. Your BSEB class 12th result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

6. Download your result for future reference.

In line with CBSE, ICSE and other state boards, the BSEB has also bifurcated the academic year into 2 parts with approximately 50 per cent syllabus to be covered in each term. Around 29 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams which took place between February 1 to 14 across various centres in the state.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021

Last year, Madhu Bharti scored 463 marks (92.6%) and was the highest scorer in the arts stream. Sonali Kumari from Nalanda scored 471 marks (94.2%) and was the highest scorer in the science stream.

Sugandha Vanis scored 473 marks (94.2%) and was the highest scorer in the commerce stream. Last year, the overall pass percentage dipped slightly to 78.04% from 80.44%.