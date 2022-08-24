Live: Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as Bihar Assembly Speaker ahead of floor test
The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Sumit Kumar Singh extended his support to Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time on August 10, a day after breaking away from the BJP. His deputy Tejashwi Yadav was also sworn in the same day.
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will prove majority in the state assembly today
- Ahead of the floor test, CBI raided RJD MLC Sunil Singh's Patna residence
- Ahead of the crucial floor test, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has resigned
PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP and formed a government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties, including Congress earlier this month, will prove his majority in the state Assembly on Wednesday. However, just ahead of the floor test in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned as Speaker of the Bihar Assembly.
Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna. According to initial reports, the CBI raids are in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. This comes days after Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet, with the biggest chunk of seats going to alliance partner RJD. A total of 31 ministers were inducted into the cabinet on August 16. The RJD got 16 ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's Janata Dal (United) which kept 11.
From Congress, Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam were also inducted into the cabinet, while Santosh Suman was sworn in from Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha. The lone Independent MLA, Sumit Kumar Singh, also took oath as a cabinet minister.
Nitish Kumar kept Home Department, while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav got key portfolios like Health, Road Construction, Urban Development, Housing and Rural Development. Tejashwi Yadav's brother Tej Pratap Yadav was named Bihar's new Environment Minister.
The CBI is said to be conducting raids at 25 places in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Madhubani and Katihar, say Zee News sources.
The CBI is now raiding Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav’s mall Urban Cubes being built in Gurugram.
Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly.
Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly. pic.twitter.com/9KFXjR28Gt
— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
‘Panch Parmeshwar’. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision,” Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, in the House, says.
“I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion (against him – the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people’s letters, which were received, were not as per rule,” Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, says in the House.
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, a senior BJP leader, refuses to resign from the post despite a no-confidence motion.
“BJP does not implicate anyone. 1.5 years ago, CM Nitish Kumar himself had complained that crores of rupees were caught from Biscomaun. Maybe it (raids) are part of that,” Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal dismisses allegations about the CBI raids in Bihar.
RJD has questioned the timing of the raids on the day when the newly formed Bihar government faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Manoj Jha, RJD MP says the raids were done on purpose to intimidate the party’s legislators.
Opposition MLAs gather outside Bihar Assembly, demand the resignation of Speaker VK Sinha.
"They're scared. A new Govt has been formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, are with us. We have the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won't be scared. This isn't happening for the first time," Rabri Devi
Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi says Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan has the majority, not afraid of the CBI raids.
