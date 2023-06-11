topStoriesenglish2620219
Vote Counting LIVE | Bihar Municipal Election Result 2023: Madhubani, Nawada Results Out

Vote Counting LIVE | Bihar municipal election result 2023 (Nagar Nikay Chunav Result): The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. The voter turnout was a little over 60 per cent.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Parinam LIVE Updates: The counting process for the Bihar Municipal Election has commenced. In all, 4,431 candidates—2,197 men and 2,234 women—contested the municipal elections in Bihar, which were held in 31 municipalities in 21 districts. The elections encompass 18 municipal councils, 2 municipal corporations, and 11 village panchayats. This election became imperative as the term of 31 municipal bodies came to an end in June. The election was necessitated as the tenure of 31 municipal bodies expired in June. This 31 municipal bodies included 24 newly formed and seven existing bodies whose term ends in June this year. Results for by-elections for 31 vacant seats in different government bodies in 21 districts are also being declared today. 

11 June 2023
11:52 AM

Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Results 2023 | Live Updates: Results Out For Gaya, Ward No. 15

According to the ABP report, Deepak Kumar Chandravanshi won the by-election for the Gaya Municipal Corporation in ward number 15.

11:42 AM

Municipal Elections Result 2023 | Live Updates: Results Out For Saharsa

According to an ABP report, in Ward No. 1, Anjay Yadav triumphs, while in Ward No. 2, Shyamdev Yadav triumphs municipal corporation ward councilor post.

11:06 AM

Bihar Urban Civic Polls Results 2023 | Live: Total Candidates In A Fray

In all, 4,431 candidates—2,197 men and 2,234 women—contested the municipal elections in Bihar, which were held in 31 municipalities in 21 districts.

10:55 AM

Live | Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023: Results Out For Madhubani

According to an ABP report, the results of the Madhubani Municipal Corporation ward elections have been declared. Parvati Devi won in ward two, while Sudheera Devi triumphed in ward one.

10:52 AM

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 | Live: Results Out For Nawada

According to an ABP report, Suddhamia Devi, the Ward No. 42 candidate for Ward Councillor, won the by-election held in Bihar's Nawada municipality. Seven wards in urban local bodies had by-elections because their elected officials had resigned since the December urban elections.

