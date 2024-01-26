New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was among the guests at the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Friday. The event, which is meant to foster unity and collaboration among dignitaries from various fields, was marked by the absence of Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who skipped the ceremony. However, another RJD leader and cabinet minister Alok Mehta was present at the event.

The ‘At Home’ reception came amid the growing uncertainty over the fate of the ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar, which is facing the threat of a split over the rumours that Nitish Kumar could switch sides and join the NDA again. The speculation was fuelled by the recent statements of some BJP leaders, who claimed that Nitish Kumar was ready to leave the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and that the NDA would form the next government in Bihar.

Another BJP leader who hinted at the possibility of Nitish Kumar joining the NDA was Sushil Kumar Modi, who said that doors were never closed permanently in politics and that the central leadership would decide whether to welcome Nitish Kumar or not.