LIVE Updates | Bihar Political Crisis: Will Nitish Kumar join NDA? Tejashwi's Absence At Governor’s High Tea Sparks Speculation
LIVE Updates | Bihar Political Crisis: Reportedly, Nitish Kumar is in constant touch with the BJP to form a new government and speculation is rife that he may dump the RJD and other alliance partners.
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was among the guests at the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Friday. The event, which is meant to foster unity and collaboration among dignitaries from various fields, was marked by the absence of Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who skipped the ceremony. However, another RJD leader and cabinet minister Alok Mehta was present at the event.
The ‘At Home’ reception came amid the growing uncertainty over the fate of the ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar, which is facing the threat of a split over the rumours that Nitish Kumar could switch sides and join the NDA again. The speculation was fuelled by the recent statements of some BJP leaders, who claimed that Nitish Kumar was ready to leave the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and that the NDA would form the next government in Bihar.
Another BJP leader who hinted at the possibility of Nitish Kumar joining the NDA was Sushil Kumar Modi, who said that doors were never closed permanently in politics and that the central leadership would decide whether to welcome Nitish Kumar or not.
Live Updates : Tejashwi calls meeting of his close aides
Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav calls a meeting of his close aides at his official residence in Patna. The meeting is currently underway.
Live Updates: CM Nitish Likely To Resign On Jan 28
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation to the Bihar Governor on January 28, sources said to Zee News. Nitish's Janata Dal United will form government new government with the Bhartiya Janta Party and will take oath as CM for the 8th time.
Bihar Political Crisis Live Updates: Nitish Says This On Tejashwi's Absence
When asked why Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav did not come for the official event at Raj Bhavan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "Ask those who did not come."
Live Updates: Dy Cm Tejashwi's Name Slip Removed At Raj Bhawan Event
Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary removed Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's name slip from a chair next to CM Nitish Kumar and sat next to the CM.
Bihar Political Turmoil Live Updates: Tejashwi Skips High Tea Event At Guv House
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary attended at an official event in Raj Bhavan, Patna. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is not present at the event.