LIVE: Who Will Be Chief Minister Of Rajasthan? BJP Legislative Party Meeting Underway

Following the precedent set by appointing tribal leaders in Chhattisgarh and an OBC leader in Madhya Pradesh as Chief Ministers, it is widely believed that Rajasthan might witness the ascent of a fresh face to the CM's office. This suggests that the return of Vasundhara Raje as Chief Minister for the third time is currently deemed challenging.

Notably, Vasundhara Raje has been actively gauging the political atmosphere between Delhi and Jaipur. With meetings involving over 60 legislators in Jaipur and discussions with JP Nadda in Delhi, Raje is exploring her political options. However, the BJP maintains that the decision will be made by the parliamentary party.

Meanwhile, amid speculation about the potential Chief Minister, a new name in the mix is Pushpendra Singh Ranawat. He has been elected as a legislator six times from the Bali constituency in the Pali district. Another new entrant on the list is Anita Bhadel. The list of potential Chief Ministerial candidates in Rajasthan continues to grow, and the final decision is expected post the legislative party meeting later today.

The race for the Chief Minister's post in Rajasthan is gaining momentum, resembling the surprising names that emerged in the decisions made by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.