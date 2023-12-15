trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699147
BODOLAND LOTTERY RESULTS 2023

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result 15.12.2023 Today Assam State Lucky Draw Tuesday 3 PM Out Shortly- Check Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 15 December 2023 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Bodoland Lottery Result 2023
Bodoland Lottery Results Today 15 December 2023: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2023 by candidates who bought the 2023 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM,  the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the outcome.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On Bodoland Lottery Lucky Draw 15.12.2023.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

15 December 2023
09:37 AM

Bodoland Lottery Result 15.12.2023 Lucky Draw Live Updates

Bodoland Assam State Lottery 15-12-2023 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Bodoland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

 

