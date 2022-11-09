topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ERTHQUAKE IN DELHI NCR

BREAKING | 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; people react on social media

Breaking 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Severe tremors induced by a strong magnitude-6.2 earthquake in Nepal were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors were felt at 1.58 am. The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST," the NCS said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 02:49 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

BREAKING | 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; people react on social media
LIVE Blog

Breaking 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Severe tremors induced by a strong magnitude-6.2 earthquake in Nepal were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors were felt at 1.58 am. The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST," the NCS said.

09 November 2022
02:29 AM

Earthquake in Lucknow. Students gathering outside their hostels.

02:27 AM

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quick Update

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in Nepal, Manipur at around 1.57 am on Nov 9. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology

Strong tremors from the earthquake were also felt in Delhi.

02:26 AM

IMPORTANT: Tweet by National Center for Seismology

02:11 AM

Epicenter - Nepal | Magnitude 6.3

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?