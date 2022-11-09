BREAKING | 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; people react on social media

Breaking 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Severe tremors induced by a strong magnitude-6.2 earthquake in Nepal were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors were felt at 1.58 am. The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST," the NCS said.