BREAKING | 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; people react on social media
Breaking 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Severe tremors induced by a strong magnitude-6.2 earthquake in Nepal were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors were felt at 1.58 am. The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST," the NCS said.
Earthquake in Lucknow. Students gathering outside their hostels.
Earthquake in Lucknow. Students gathering outside their hostels.#Lucknow #earthquake pic.twitter.com/0D9VFIMoYZ
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quick Update
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in Nepal, Manipur at around 1.57 am on Nov 9. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
Strong tremors from the earthquake were also felt in Delhi.
IMPORTANT: Tweet by National Center for Seismology
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Fu4UaD2vIS @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia @DDNational pic.twitter.com/n2ORPZEzbP
Epicenter - Nepal | Magnitude 6.3
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal
