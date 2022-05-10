हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Asani Live: 10 flights cancelled from Chennai airport

10 flights including from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai cancelled at Chennai Airport due to Cyclone Asani on Tuesday (May 10), informed the Airport Authority, Chennai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - 10:52
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: 10 flights including from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai cancelled at Chennai Airport due to Cyclone Asani on Tuesday (May 10), informed the Airport Authority, Chennai.

Severe cyclonic storm Asani is over the west-central region and adjoining southwest region of Bay of Bengal. It is 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam Likely to move further northwest till tonight, thereafter it'll recurve said Kumar, Duty Officer, Cyclone Warning Center Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann called for a meeting at his residence at about 10 am today with DGP and other senior officers to seek a report on the course of action so far, in the Mohali blast incident.

