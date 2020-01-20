Live: Third edition of PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha to begin shortly

The nation on Monday (January 20) woke up to several developments and we at Zee News will bring you the top news throughout the day. Stay tuned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with students, teachers and parents and share valuable tips with them to ensure they take the upcoming board and extrance exams in a relaxed manner. The event will take place at Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium and will see around 2,000 students and teachers attending the event.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency seat on Monday. The filing will be followed by a roadshow the Aam Aadmi Party said on its official Twitter handle.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to hold a meeting today to discuss the indefinite shutdown in Shirdi town over his alleged comments on Sai Baba's birthplace. Thackeray will hold a meeting to discuss the controversy which is going on regarding the birthplace of Shri Sai Baba.

At least 14 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to five hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Monday. According to the Northern railway, the Goa-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vasco Garib Rath was delayed by five hours and 30 minutes followed by the Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanth Express by fours hours and 30 minutes.

Here are the live updates: