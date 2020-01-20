हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: Third edition of PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha to begin shortly

The nation on Monday (January 20) woke up to several developments and we at Zee News will bring you the top news throughout the day. Stay tuned.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 20, 2020 - 11:05
Comments |
File photo

The nation on Monday (January 20) woke up to several developments and we at Zee News will bring you the top news throughout the day. Stay tuned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with students, teachers and parents and share valuable tips with them to ensure they take the upcoming board and extrance exams in a relaxed manner. The event will take place at Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium and will see around 2,000 students and teachers attending the event.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency seat on Monday. The filing will be followed by a roadshow the Aam Aadmi Party said on its official Twitter handle.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to hold a meeting today to discuss the indefinite shutdown in Shirdi town over his alleged comments on Sai Baba's birthplace. Thackeray will hold a meeting to discuss the controversy which is going on regarding the birthplace of Shri Sai Baba.

At least 14 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to five hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Monday. According to the Northern railway, the Goa-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vasco Garib Rath was delayed by five hours and 30 minutes followed by the Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanth Express by fours hours and 30 minutes.

Here are the live updates: 

20 January 2020, 11:01 AM

50 specially-abled children will also attend the event.

20 January 2020, 10:40 AM

According to Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at 8.38 a.m. on Monday. "The wire was reported at the office of Delhi Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station," DFS Cheif Atul Garg said.

20 January 2020, 10:30 AM

JP Nadda files nomination paper for BJP president post, likely to take over reins of the party from Amit Shah. PM Narendra Modi will felicitate Nadda at 4 pm today.

20 January 2020, 10:29 AM

Supreme Court to hear plea of Nirbhaya gangrape-murder convict today.

20 January 2020, 10:25 AM

Massive fire breaks out at server room in Delhi Transport Department headquarters at Civil Lines in Rajpur Road; 10 firetenders rushed to spot.

20 January 2020, 10:02 AM

Interacting with selected students, the Prime Minister will answer the questions as to how students can beat examination stress. 

20 January 2020, 10:01 AM

The third edition of Prime Minister`s interaction programme with school students will take place here in Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. 

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Jawans 'rescued' pregnant Kashmiri woman in snowfall