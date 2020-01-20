Live: Third edition of PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha to begin shortly

20 January 2020, 11:01 AM
50 specially-abled children will also attend the event.
20 January 2020, 10:40 AM
According to Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at 8.38 a.m. on Monday. "The wire was reported at the office of Delhi Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station," DFS Cheif Atul Garg said.
20 January 2020, 10:30 AM
JP Nadda files nomination paper for BJP president post, likely to take over reins of the party from Amit Shah. PM Narendra Modi will felicitate Nadda at 4 pm today.
20 January 2020, 10:29 AM
Supreme Court to hear plea of Nirbhaya gangrape-murder convict today.
20 January 2020, 10:25 AM
Massive fire breaks out at server room in Delhi Transport Department headquarters at Civil Lines in Rajpur Road; 10 firetenders rushed to spot.
20 January 2020, 10:02 AM
Interacting with selected students, the Prime Minister will answer the questions as to how students can beat examination stress.
20 January 2020, 10:01 AM
The third edition of Prime Minister`s interaction programme with school students will take place here in Talkatora Stadium at 11 am.