Breaking news January 21 latest updates

21 January 2020, 11:13 AM Kozhikode: Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly, Ramesh Chennithala meets families of two students who have been arrested and booked under the UAPA act for suspected Maoist links.

21 January 2020, 10:59 AM I did not make up what I said, there are even published stories in media on it, I can show them. I will not apologize: Rajinikanth on protests over his remarks on EV Ramasamy 'Periyar'.

21 January 2020, 10:57 AM Delhi assembly election: Congress announces another list of 5 candidates for Delhi elections.

21 January 2020, 10:55 AM Supreme Court agrees to hear next week, applications of telecom companies Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices and Bharti Airtel seeking modification of its earlier order to permit them to negotiate payment schedule with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

21 January 2020, 10:54 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day and hailed the traditions and culture of the three northeast states.

21 January 2020, 10:53 AM A man was arrested in Haryana's Ambala for allegedly sexually harassing school girls. An FIR has been lodged against the accused and a case will be registered against him under the POCSO Act, said police.

21 January 2020, 10:52 AM Former minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the AAP candidate from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency, said the party has decided that he will not fight the Delhi elections and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will be its nominee from the seat.

21 January 2020, 10:51 AM India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Western Disturbance is likely to cause light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours.

21 January 2020, 10:50 AM Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar constituency says his party will win more than 50 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls.

21 January 2020, 10:49 AM Three dead, several injured after bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

21 January 2020, 09:56 AM Delhi assembly election: BJP releases second list, Tajinder Pal Bagga to contest from Hari Nagar seat.

21 January 2020, 09:56 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to jointly inaugurate today, the 2nd Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar, built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people’s movement.

21 January 2020, 09:56 AM Two cadres of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) were arrested along with weapons from Moran area in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Monday. Security personnel also recovered a .22 pistol, a .32 mm pistol and 13 live rounds of ammunition from the cadres.