LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Ladakh, is welcomed by L-G at airport

14 October 2021, 10:58 AM
As part of the ongoing Indo-US Defence Cooperation, the Joint Military Training Exercise “Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021” will be conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA) from 15 to 29 October: Ministry of Defence (ANI)
14 October 2021, 10:35 AM
Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives to meet former Prime Minister & Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, yesterday pic.twitter.com/cjVhJvMQm4
14 October 2021, 10:32 AM
J&K: Devotees arrive in Katra to offer prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi in view of #Navami, the ninth day of Navaratri "I am feeling happy to get darshan on 'Navami'. I prayed to the goddess to end Covid so more people can come here," says a devotee. (ANI)
14 October 2021, 10:31 AM
India recorded 18,987 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,20,730 while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.07 per cent. The death toll reached 4,51,435 with 246 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.
14 October 2021, 10:30 AM
"We welcome President Ram Nath Kovind to the Union Territory of Ladakh," tweets the office of Lt Governor, Ladakh pic.twitter.com/OSYJt6ISqz
14 October 2021, 10:30 AM
PM Narendra Modi tweets," I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji".
