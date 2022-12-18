topStoriesenglish
News LIVE updates December 18: Two boys shot at in school rivalry in Uttar Pradesh

News LIVE updates December 18: PM Narendra Modi will visit Tripura, Meghalaya to inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs 6,800 crores, including new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli.

News LIVE updates December 18: Two boys shot at in school rivalry in Uttar Pradesh
PM Narendra Modi is set to visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya today (December 18) and inaugurate a number of projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crores. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement read that the projects encompass a wide array of sectors, including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism, and hospitality. PM Modi will also participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and attend its meeting in Shillong. PM Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli, besides several other development initiatives, including four road projects across the three states of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh

In Agartala, the prime minister will launch the "Grih Pravesh" programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban and Rural schemes. A spawn laboratory at the Mushroom Development Centre and an integrated beekeeping development centre will also be inaugurated by him in Meghalaya, besides 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam. 

With a focus on improving road connectivity, the prime minister will inaugurate a project for widening the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur-Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city. 

Breaking News: Two boys shot at in school rivalry in Uttar Pradesh

Two teenage students were shot at by three unidentified masked youths in Deoband of Uttar Pradesh`s Saharanpur district. The students have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

PM Narendra Modi Tripura, Meghalaya visit LIVE Updates: 

Breaking news LIVE Updates December 18:

PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 cr in Meghalaya, Tripura today.

Breaking news LIVE Updates December 18: PM Modi to visit Tripura, Meghalaya TODAY

Preparations are being done ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Agartala today. 

