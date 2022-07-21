LIVE: India to get its 15th President today, counting to take place at Parliament House
The counting will take place in Room No 63 in Parliament House and the result will be declared immediately after the counting.
New Delhi: The counting of votes to elect India`s 15th President will take place on Thursday (July 21, 2022). The counting will begin at Parliament House at 11 am. The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The NDA candidate is seen to have a clear edge in the contest. Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their vote.
The counting will take place in Room No 63 in Parliament House and the result will be declared immediately after the counting. The immediate precincts of Room Number 63 have been declared as sanitised and "silent zone". Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission and media persons with valid passes will be allowed entry into the counting hall.
In other developments. the Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to appear before the ED on Thursday in a money laundering case related to the National Herald-AJL case and top Congress leaders will converge at the AICC headquarters for the protests.
The Congress will hold protests across the country against the questioning of its chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, the opposition party said while slamming the agency's action against its top leadership as "political vendetta". Similar protests were held when her son and former party president Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the agency in June in the case.
Congress to protest nationwide, Akbar Road sealed
The Congress has decided to protest across the country against the BJP-led government Thursday in support of Sonia Gandhi.Congress leader Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Congress office HQ in Akbar Road but now closed by shah police.... They know the strength of Congress workers and their commitment." The police have already made elaborate arrangements and have barricaded Akbar Road as the party headquarters is located at 24, Akbar Road.
Sonia Gandhi's ED summon
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Gandhi to depose before it on July 21 for questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case.
Presidential Election 2022 voting
A total of 4,809 electors, comprising 776 MPs and 4,033 elected MLAs, are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and Members of Legislative Council are not. Over 99 per cent of the total electors had cast their ballot in the poll that took place Monday, according to the Election Commission.
Eight MPs, including BJP MPs Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dhotre, were among those who missed casting their votes. Two MPs each from BJP and Shiv Sena, and one each from the BSP, Congress, SP, and AIMIM missed voting in the Monday polls.
Sweets prepared in Droupadi Murmu's native village
With hours to go for the counting of votes to take place to elect the 15th President of India, people belonging to the native place of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, Rairangpur in Odisha, have made sweets anticipating her victory in the contest against Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition candidate. The people of her native place have also planned a victory procession and tribal dance on Thursday.
'Abhinandan Yatra' today to mark Draupadi Murmu's victory
"To mark victory of Draupadi Murmu -- the first tribal woman to become President of country, BJP will be organising a `Abhinandan Yatra`. Our party president Nadda will lead the yatra (roadshow) from Delhi BJP office to Rajpath. It will cross from Ashok Road, Patel Chowk, Rafi Marg and end at Rajpath. Nadda ji will address people and party workers before the start of yatra at Delhi BJP office," Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra told IANS.
Nadda to hold 'Abhinandan Yatra' to mark Murmu's victory
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday will be organising a road show `Abhinandan Yatra` in the national capital to celebrate the likely victory of NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. As per the plan, after declaration of election results, BJP chief J.P. Nadda will hold a road show from party`s Delhi unit office at Pandit Pant Marg to Rajpath on July 21 evening. Over 5,000 Delhi BJP workers will participate in the road show along with Nadda.
Presidential Election 2022: Counting today
The counting of votes to elect India`s 15th President will take place on Thursday. The counting will begin at Parliament House at 11 am. The voting took place on July 18 and was completed in a peaceful manner. The voting ended at 5 pm at the Parliament House and at designated places in the capitals of all states besides the UTs of Puducherry and Delhi on Monday.
