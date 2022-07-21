New Delhi: The counting of votes to elect India`s 15th President will take place on Thursday (July 21, 2022). The counting will begin at Parliament House at 11 am. The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The NDA candidate is seen to have a clear edge in the contest. Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their vote.

The counting will take place in Room No 63 in Parliament House and the result will be declared immediately after the counting. The immediate precincts of Room Number 63 have been declared as sanitised and "silent zone". Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission and media persons with valid passes will be allowed entry into the counting hall.

In other developments. the Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to appear before the ED on Thursday in a money laundering case related to the National Herald-AJL case and top Congress leaders will converge at the AICC headquarters for the protests.

The Congress will hold protests across the country against the questioning of its chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, the opposition party said while slamming the agency's action against its top leadership as "political vendetta". Similar protests were held when her son and former party president Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the agency in June in the case.

