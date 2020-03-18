हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: SC to hear Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plea seeking floor test in MP assembly

The nation on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) woke up to several developments, stay tune with Zee News as we bring you the top news today.

Last Updated: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 07:21
ANI photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others seeking a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly today (March 18) amidst the ongoing political crisis in the state. On Tuesday, it had issued notices to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati among others.

This Zee News live blog brings to you the latest news from across India and the world. Stay tuned.

18 March 2020, 07:17 AM

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called for a cabinet meeting at 11 am on March 18, 2020, after Supreme Court issued notice and sought his response on a plea seeking a direction for an immediate floor test in the assembly. The Madhya Pradesh political crisis took a new turn on Tuesday as the Congress leaders moved the Supreme Court (SC) accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of kidnapping and keeping in captivity its 16 MLAs. It also sought a direction for the release from of its MLAs from BJP's captivity.

The ongoing crisis in the state was sparked off by the exit of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The application states that in the absence of these MLAs, there can be no vote of confidence. The petition has questioned Governor Lalji Tandon's order to conduct floor tests, adding that the Governor is assuming first that the Kamal Nath government is in minority. Read more here

