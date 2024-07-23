Advertisement
Budget 2024 Live Reactions: Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Unveil Historic Seventh Budget

This occasion marks the first budget of the BJP-led NDA government following its re-election in June.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present her seventh consecutive budget on July 23 for the fiscal year 2024-25, surpassing the record previously held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This occasion marks the first budget of the BJP-led NDA government following its re-election in June. Anticipation is high across various sectors for substantial policy shifts and financial provisions. The spotlight is on potential tax reforms that may affect both individuals and businesses, alongside rumors of an increase in the standard deduction limit. Additionally, the JD(U), YSRCP, and BJD are advocating for special category status for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, respectively. Here are the reactions from parties, and leaders from across the political spectrum.

Stay tuned for live reactions from political parties, industry experts to the latest announcements made by the finance minister.

 

