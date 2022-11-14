topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CBSE BOARD 2023

LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet to be RELEASED on 20 Nov at cbse.nic.in- Check details

CBSE Date Sheet likely to be out on 20 Nov, The tentative guidelines and timelines have already been shared by the board for the practical examinations for winter-bound schools. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:12 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet to be RELEASED on 20 Nov at cbse.nic.in- Check details
LIVE Blog

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 from February 15. The timetable for the Class 10, and 12 exams will soon be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, for students who have been waiting a long time. According to the media reports, datesheets for the CBSE 10th and 12th-grade exams will reportedly be made public this month. According to the latest reports, CBSE Date Sheet will be made public by 20 November 2022. Once released, students, parents, and teachers would be able to download the detailed class 10, and 12 timetables from the official websitecbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023.

Out of these, about 18 lakh are from Class 10 and another 16 lakh from Class 12. The tentative guidelines and timelines have already been shared by the board for the practical examinations for winter-bound schools. The LOC or list of candidates was completed and submitted by the affiliated schools to the board in the month of July itself.

The Class 10, and 12 practical exam dates have also been released by CBSE, and the exam will begin on January 1, 2023. The board decided against term-based exams in 2022 and has since switched back to its annual test system. The subjective exam style for Board Classes 10 and 12 would be conducted this year, with more multiple-choice questions and a larger critical thinking section.

Stay Tuned to ZEE News for live and latest updates on CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023

14 November 2022
14:12 PM

CBSE board exam 2023: Exam day guidelines

On CBSE date sheets, exam day instructions will be provided for students. They need to follow it during their papers.

 

14:10 PM

CBSE board exam 2023: Download official question bank

In addition to sample question papers, CBSE also publishes question bank and additional practice questions for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. These can be downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in. 

13:48 PM

CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet likely on 20 Nov

CBSE has not published date sheets for 2023 board exams. It will be available only on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. 

13:06 PM

CBSE board exam 2023: Once a year

Next year, CBSE will hold only one final exam. The 2 term system used last year has been scrapped. 

12:49 PM

CBSE board exam 2023: Practical exams from tomorrow in some states

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, project work and internal assessment for winter-bound states may begin tomorrow, November 15. These exams will end on December 14. For other states, practical exams will begin in January.

12:48 PM

CBSE board exam 2023: Exam date

Board exams 2023 are scheduled to begin on February 15, CBSE said while announcing results of 2022 board exams. 

CBSE Board 2023CBSECBSE examCBSE date sheetcbse class 10CBSE Class 12CBSE BoardCBSE ResultBoard examssarkari examCBSE Data Sheetcbse exam scheduleCBSE exam time tablecbse time tablecbse 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss