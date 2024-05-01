CBSE Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Board Says Class 10 Results Soon, Dismisses Viral Notice As 'Fake'
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results Live Uppdates: The CBSE is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2024 in the first week of May
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results Live Uppdates: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2024 in the first week of May. Once released, students can access their CBSE board results on various official websites, including cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Also, the results can be accessed on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Students are advised to keep checking these platforms for the latest updates on CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Results 2024.
Also, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results for Class 10 (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) on May 8 and Class 12 (+2) on May 9. General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced this during a press conference on April 30.
Stay Tuned for live updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 and Kerala Board Exams 2024 SSLC, Plus 2 Results
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results Live Updates: Login Credentials Needed To Check Marks
Students need to keep their login credentials ready to check the CBSE Class 10, and 12 results on the board website:
-Roll number
-School number
-Admit card ID.
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results Live Updates: How To Check
Students can follow these steps to access and download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results from the board's official website:
-Navigate to the official website of CBSE.
-Locate and click on the link for CBSE Board Result 2024.
-Log in to your account using your credentials.
-Enter either your roll number or registration number, then click on submit.
-Once submitted, you'll be able to view both your CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results.
-You can check your result and have the option to download it for future reference.
Kerala Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: How To Check SSLC, Plus 2 Results
Students can check their SSLC, Plus 2 results by following the below-mentioned steps
-Go to pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, the official website of the Kerala Board class 10, 12 results 2024
-Select the results tab given on the homepage.
-Select the link for the SSLC or Kerala Plus Two Results 2024.
-Fill in the information requested on the result page, including your school code, date of birth, and roll number.
-Press the “Submit” button to continue.
-Kerala SSLC or Plus Two (+2) result should appear on the screen.
-Download and print the Kerala Board class 10, 12 results 2024 mark sheet for future reference.
Kerala Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: SSLC, Plus 2 Results On May 8, May 9
CBSE Results 2024 Live Updates: CBSE Board Clarifies On Viral Fake Class 10 Results Notice
The CBSE has clarified on a viral fake notice claiming that Class 10 results will be declared today on May 1. CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta stated that results for both class 10th & 12th will be announced in May. Last year's CBSE was declared on May 12.
CBSE Results 2024 Live Updates: CBSE Board Exam Details
CBSE Results 2024 Live Updates: How To Access CBSE Class 10, 12 Results?
CBSE Results 2024 Live Updates: Board To Release Class 10, 12 Results Soon
The CBSE Board is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results very soon. According to reports, the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 and CBSE Class 12th Result 2024 will likely be released in the first week of May. The board will announce the confirmed date and time for declaring the CBSE Result 2024 before the actual result date.