CBSE Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Board Says Class 10 Results Soon, Dismisses Viral Notice As 'Fake'

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Results Live Uppdates: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2024 in the first week of May. Once released, students can access their CBSE board results on various official websites, including cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Also, the results can be accessed on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Students are advised to keep checking these platforms for the latest updates on CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Results 2024.

Additionally, they can also access their results via the SMS facility. The CBSE Class 10 examinations were held from February 15 to March 13, 2024, whereas the Class 12 examinations took place from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Both exams were conducted in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm daily. Around 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024, encompassing both Class 10 and 12.

Also, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results for Class 10 (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) on May 8 and Class 12 (+2) on May 9. General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced this during a press conference on April 30.

Stay Tuned for live updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 and Kerala Board Exams 2024 SSLC, Plus 2 Results