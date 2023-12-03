trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694568
CHANDRAYANAGUTTAASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023

Chandrayanagutta Assembly Election results 2023 (Chandrayanagutta Vidhan Sabha Natija 2023): BJP's Kowdi Mahender Vs BRS’s Muppi Seetharam Reddy Vs Congress's Asia Tasneem Sultana Vs AIMIM’s Akbar Uddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi of AIMIM won the seat in 2014 with a 59,274 (43.64%) margin of victory. With 59.19% of the total votes cast, Akbaruddin Owaisi was victorious.

Chandrayanagutta Election results 2023: Chandrayangutta is a Hyderabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary seat and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Chandrayangutta is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,50,895 male voters and 1,43,174 female voters in the seat, for a total of 2,94,132 voters. Voter turnout in Chandrayangutta for the 2018 Telangana elections was 46.11%. In 2014, 51.58% of people showed up.

AIMIM won the Chandrayangutta Assembly portion of the Hyderabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

ChandrayanaguttaVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates  

BJP’sKowdi Mahender, Congress candidate Asia Tasneem Sultana, AIMIM’s Akbar Uddin Owaisiand BRS’s Muppi Seetharam Reddy are the three four top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Chandrayanaguttaassembly elections. 

