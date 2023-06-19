Chennai Weather Live Updates: Heavy Rains Lash City And Its Suburbs, Holiday Declared For Schools
Chennai Weather Live Updates: Monday's torrential downpours in Chennai and the nearby districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, and Chengalpet caused waterlogging, school closures, and traffic problems along several portions.
Chennai Weather Live Updates: Heavy overnight rains lashed Chennai on Monday. Several areas in the city witnessed waterlogging and traffic jams. Rail traffic also got affected as the Southern Railway announced partial cancellation of a number of outbound services-- including to Mysuru, Tirupati, Coimbatore and Mumbai, due to waterlogging between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge junction.
Authorities in Chennai and its adjoining districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, in addition to Vellore and Ranipet, declared a holiday for schools after the rains.
Chennai Weather Live Updates: Trains diverted
After tracks were flooded close to a bridge between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge railway station, four express trains bound for MGR Chennai Central were diverted to Beach railway station.
Chennai Weather Live Updates: Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms
For the next three hours, isolated areas of the Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Virudhunagar, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to see moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.