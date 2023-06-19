Chennai Weather Live Updates: Heavy Rains Lash City And Its Suburbs, Holiday Declared For Schools

Chennai Weather Live Updates: Heavy overnight rains lashed Chennai on Monday. Several areas in the city witnessed waterlogging and traffic jams. Rail traffic also got affected as the Southern Railway announced partial cancellation of a number of outbound services-- including to Mysuru, Tirupati, Coimbatore and Mumbai, due to waterlogging between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge junction.

Authorities in Chennai and its adjoining districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, in addition to Vellore and Ranipet, declared a holiday for schools after the rains.