Chhindwara Election 2023 Live Updates: Kamal Nath vs Vivek Bunty Sahu

Chhindwara, a pivotal Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, traditionally favoring the Congress, witnessed BJP dominance for the past 15 years, briefly interrupted by the Congress in 2018. Following the breakdown of the Congress government in March 2020, the BJP returned to power in the state.

In the current Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is Congress' nominee for the Chhindwara seat, challenging BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu. The 2018 elections saw Deepak Saxena securing a Congress victory with 104,034 votes, defeating BJP's Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh Kuber Singh by a margin of 14,547 votes. The Chhindwara constituency boasts a total electorate of 2,62,745, divided into 1,33,068 male and 1,29,671 female voters, according to Election Commission data. This electoral contest reflects the ongoing political dynamics in Madhya Pradesh as both major parties vie for influence in this historically significant region.