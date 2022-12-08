LIVE Updates | Chhota Udaipur (ST) Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva of BJP, Rathwa Sangramsinh Naranbhai of Congress, Arjun Rathva of Aam Aadmi Party

Chhota Udaipur (ST) Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2022: Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva of BJP, Rathwa Sangramsinh Naranbhai of Congress, Arjun Rathva of Aam Aadmi Party are going to fight for the constintuency seat. The poll had been concluded for the constintuency on December 5, 2022. The counting of votes will begin from 8:00 AM on December 8, 2022. The constintuency

In the last assembly election of 2017, the seat had been won Congress' candidate MohanSingh Chhotubhai Rathava who had fought against BJP's Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa. He had come in second place.