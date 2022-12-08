LIVE Updates | Chhota Udaipur (ST) Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva of BJP, Rathwa Sangramsinh Naranbhai of Congress, Arjun Rathva of Aam Aadmi Party

topStoriesenglish
Chhota Udaipur (ST) Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva of BJP, Rathwa Sangramsinh Naranbhai of Congress, Arjun Rathva of Aam Aadmi  Party

Dec 08, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

Chhota Udaipur (ST) Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2022: Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva of BJP, Rathwa Sangramsinh Naranbhai of Congress, Arjun Rathva of Aam Aadmi  Party are going to fight for the constintuency seat. The poll had been concluded for the constintuency on December 5, 2022. The counting of votes will begin from 8:00 AM on December 8, 2022. The constintuency 

In the last assembly election  of 2017, the seat had been won Congress' candidate MohanSingh Chhotubhai Rathava who had fought against BJP's Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa. He had come in second place. 

08 December 2022
08:46 AM

LIVE Chhota Udaipur (ST) Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 : 

Early trends show BJP is in lead, following by Congress and AAP. According to the trends, BJP is easily winning with huge margin, clearing majority mark.

08:35 AM

Chhota Udaipur (ST) Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2022:

The counting of votes has begun. 

