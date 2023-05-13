topStoriesenglish2606767
LIVE Updates | Chikmagalur Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: BJP's CT Ravi In Hard-Fought Battle Against Congress' HD Thammaiah

Chikmagalur Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The seat will is expected to show a result of a close contest between Congress' HD Thammaiah and BJP's CT Ravi.

Chikmagalur constituency is located in Central Karnataka is a seat of prime importance for BJP as the national party's National General Secretary is competing for the seat. The ruling party's leader against Congress' HD Thammaiah and JDS' Thimmashetty. The result of the elections held in the constituency on May 10 will be declared today, and a close competition is anticipated between Congress and BJP for the seat.

BJP leader CT Ravi will look forward to repeating the result of the 2018 elections and getting the seat for his party. The ruling party's leader won the seat against Congress's Shankar BL by 26,314 votes.

There are about 2,10,000 eligible voters in the Chikmagalur constituency. In the Udupi Chikmagalur constituency, Shobha Karandlaje of the BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a commanding 3,49,599 vote majority over Pramod Madhwaraj of the JD(S).

Chikamagalur Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result Live: Counting To Begin Shortly 

The counting for the state's assembly election result will begin in less than 30 minutes.

