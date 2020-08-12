CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 LIVE: Results declared, 70.21% students pass

12 August 2020, 12:50 PM
Nayagarh district has recorded the highest and Jharsuguda the lowest with 86.51% and 40.71%, respectively.
12 August 2020, 12:47 PM
A total of 25,339 students secured first division, while 24,121 students got second division, and 18,268 students passed with third division.
12 August 2020, 12:43 PM
The results for CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts and Commerce streams will be announced by August 15.
12 August 2020, 12:39 PM
A total of 70.21 per cent students cleared the CHSE Odisha class 12 Science exam this year.
12 August 2020, 12:34 PM
Few days ago, Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to lockdown restrictions on opening of educational institutions.
12 August 2020, 12:17 PM
Students can check their CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 after it is declared at 12.30 pm today on the council’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
12 August 2020, 12:15 PM
The CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 will be declared by Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Dash at 12.30 pm today.