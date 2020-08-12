हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 LIVE: Results declared, 70.21% students pass

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) announced the results for Class 12 science stream today (August 12, 2020 ) at 12.30 pm. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 12:52
Comments |

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) announced the results for Class 12 science stream today (August 12, 2020 ) at 12.30 pm. The results was declared by Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Dash 

Early this month, the state government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due coronavirus restrictions on opening of educational institutions.

Last year, the CHSE released the results of the higher secondary exam announced on June 21, but this year it has been delayed due to COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Students can check their CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 on the council’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latst updates on CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020:

12 August 2020, 12:50 PM

Nayagarh district has recorded the highest and Jharsuguda the lowest with 86.51% and 40.71%, respectively.

12 August 2020, 12:47 PM

A total of 25,339 students secured first division, while 24,121 students got second division, and 18,268 students passed with third division.

12 August 2020, 12:43 PM

The results for CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts and Commerce streams will be announced by August 15. 

12 August 2020, 12:39 PM

A total of 70.21 per cent students cleared the CHSE Odisha class 12 Science exam this year.

12 August 2020, 12:34 PM

Few days ago, Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to lockdown restrictions on opening of educational institutions.

12 August 2020, 12:17 PM

Students can check their CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 after it is declared at 12.30 pm today on the council’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

12 August 2020, 12:15 PM

The CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 will be declared by Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Dash at 12.30 pm today.

