CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 LIVE: Results declared, 70.21% students pass

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) announced the results for Class 12 science stream today (August 12, 2020 ) at 12.30 pm. The results was declared by Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Dash

Early this month, the state government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due coronavirus restrictions on opening of educational institutions.

Last year, the CHSE released the results of the higher secondary exam announced on June 21, but this year it has been delayed due to COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Students can check their CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 on the council’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

