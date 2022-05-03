New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday (May 3, 2022) appealed to everyone to maintain peace after communal tension broke out in Jodhpur. The Congress leader said that everyone should understand that "we've to maintain brotherhood".

"I want to appeal to people to maintain peace. This type of tension is not good for the people of Jodhpur. Everyone should understand that we've to maintain brotherhood," Gehlot said.

He added that he has instructed police to deal with anti-social elements strictly.

Gehlot, who turned 71 on Tuesday, has skipped his birthday celebrations and has called a high-level security meeting in view of clashes in Jodhpur.

