3 May 2022, 13:24 PM
Rajasthan Police detains three persons in connection with the Jodhpur clash that took place earlier today, reports ANI news agency.
3 May 2022, 13:18 PM
Gajendra Shekhawat has reached the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur and is staging a sit-in protest against the stone-pelting incident.
3 May 2022, 13:13 PM
Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will visit the Jalori Gate area in Jodhpur where the clashes broke out early morning today. He is the Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur.
3 May 2022, 13:12 PM
Ashok Gehlot, who turned 71 today, has also skipped his birthday celebrations after communal tension broke out in Jodhpur and led to stone-pelting. Five policemen were injured in the incident that took place past midnight, hours before Eid.
In the wake of clashes in Jodhpur, Gehlot has called a high-level security meeting with Rajasthan DGP and other officials regarding the law and order situation in the state.
3 May 2022, 13:07 PM
'Maintain brotherhood', says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot after clashes in Jodhpur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to everyone to maintain peace after communal tension broke out in Jodhpur. The Congress leader said that everyone should understand that "we've to maintain brotherhood".
"I want to appeal to people to maintain peace. This type of tension is not good for the people of Jodhpur. Everyone should understand that we've to maintain brotherhood," Gehlot said.
जोधपुर में कल देर रात से जो तनाव पैदा हुआ है वो बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। हमारे राजस्थान की, मारवाड़ की परम्परा रही है कि सभी समाज के, सभी धर्मों के लोग हमेशा, हर त्यौहारों पर भी प्रेम भाईचारे से रहते आए हैं, मैं अपील करना चाहूंगा कि तमाम लोग शांति बनाए रखें और तनाव समाप्त करें। pic.twitter.com/jy4phzdHvO
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022