NewsIndia
CLAT RESULTS 2022

CLAT Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE updates: NLU Scorecard to be Out TODAY, Check Cut Off, Merit List and other details at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT result 2022 will be available as scorecards on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in shortly.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Trending Photos

CLAT Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE updates: NLU Scorecard to be Out TODAY, Check Cut Off, Merit List and other details at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
LIVE Blog

CLAT Results 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will declare the CLAT 2022 result shortly. Once released, the CLAT result 2022 will be available as scorecards on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the consortium, out of 60,895 candidates, 56472 candidates have appeared for CLAT 2022, conducted on June 19, in 131 exam centres across the country. CLAT has also released the final answer key for Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2022. The CLAT 2022 answer key is available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can calculate their marks by adding 1 mark for the correct answer, and deducting 0.25 for incorrect answers.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & LIVE Updates on CLAT Results 2022

Live TV

24 June 2022
11:50 AM

CLAT NLU Result 2022: Meeting of the oversight committee

The Oversight Committee met on June 23, 2022, and was chaired by Hon'ble Justice Mr. A.P. Sahi, Director, National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, and former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Madras and Patna.

11:47 AM

CLAT Result 2022: Total subjects and questions

There were 129 objections on 09 Questions out of 30 Questions of English Section; 9 objections on 9 Questions out of 35 Questions on General Knowledge & Current Affairs; 91objections on 13 out of 40 Questions of Legal Reasoning; 372 objections on 20 Questions out of 30 Questions of Logical Reasoning; and 138 objections on 01 Question out of 30 Questions of Quantitative Techniques. Further, there were 45 Objections received on 22 Questions out of 120 Questions of the P.G. Question Paper

11:36 AM

CLAT Result 2022: CLAT NLU Questions

The portal for objections closed at 3:30 P.M on June 21, 2022. The Consortium Office received a total of 765 objections on 57 out of 150 Questions and Answer Key from the U.G. and on 17 out of 120 Questions and Answer Key for the PG questions from P.G.

11:21 AM

CLAT Result 2022: Website to check the answer key

Candidates who took the admission test for National Law Universities can access the answer key at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

11:18 AM

CLAT NLU Result 2022: CLAT UG and PG questions

The consortium office received 765 objections on 57 out of 150 CLAT UG questions and 17 out of 120 CLAT PG questions.

11:16 AM

CLAT Result 2022: Students appeared

CLAT 2022 was held on June 19 across the country at 131 exam centres. A total of 60,895 students registered for the exam, with 56,472 of them showing up.

11:15 AM

CLAT result2022: Final answer key

The final answer key is available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can calculate their revised scores by downloading the answer key pdf. The Subject Expert Committee met on June 22, 2022, and deliberated on all of the candidates' objections; as a result, the answer key has been revised.

CLAT Results 2022resultsNLU results 2022NLUCLATCLAT resultsclat 2022 release dateclat result dateclat exam result 2022clat examCLAT Exam 2022clat exam resultclat 2022 exam result dateclat result 2022 expected dateCLAT Exam 2022 ResultsCLAT 2022CLAT EXAM 2022 ANSWER KEY

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu