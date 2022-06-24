CLAT Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE updates: NLU Scorecard to be Out TODAY, Check Cut Off, Merit List and other details at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT result 2022 will be available as scorecards on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in shortly.
Trending Photos
CLAT Results 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will declare the CLAT 2022 result shortly. Once released, the CLAT result 2022 will be available as scorecards on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the consortium, out of 60,895 candidates, 56472 candidates have appeared for CLAT 2022, conducted on June 19, in 131 exam centres across the country. CLAT has also released the final answer key for Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2022. The CLAT 2022 answer key is available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can calculate their marks by adding 1 mark for the correct answer, and deducting 0.25 for incorrect answers.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & LIVE Updates on CLAT Results 2022
CLAT NLU Result 2022: Meeting of the oversight committee
The Oversight Committee met on June 23, 2022, and was chaired by Hon'ble Justice Mr. A.P. Sahi, Director, National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, and former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Madras and Patna.
CLAT Result 2022: Total subjects and questions
There were 129 objections on 09 Questions out of 30 Questions of English Section; 9 objections on 9 Questions out of 35 Questions on General Knowledge & Current Affairs; 91objections on 13 out of 40 Questions of Legal Reasoning; 372 objections on 20 Questions out of 30 Questions of Logical Reasoning; and 138 objections on 01 Question out of 30 Questions of Quantitative Techniques. Further, there were 45 Objections received on 22 Questions out of 120 Questions of the P.G. Question Paper
CLAT Result 2022: CLAT NLU Questions
The portal for objections closed at 3:30 P.M on June 21, 2022. The Consortium Office received a total of 765 objections on 57 out of 150 Questions and Answer Key from the U.G. and on 17 out of 120 Questions and Answer Key for the PG questions from P.G.
CLAT Result 2022: Website to check the answer key
Candidates who took the admission test for National Law Universities can access the answer key at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT NLU Result 2022: CLAT UG and PG questions
The consortium office received 765 objections on 57 out of 150 CLAT UG questions and 17 out of 120 CLAT PG questions.
CLAT Result 2022: Students appeared
CLAT 2022 was held on June 19 across the country at 131 exam centres. A total of 60,895 students registered for the exam, with 56,472 of them showing up.
CLAT result2022: Final answer key
The final answer key is available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can calculate their revised scores by downloading the answer key pdf. The Subject Expert Committee met on June 22, 2022, and deliberated on all of the candidates' objections; as a result, the answer key has been revised.
More Stories