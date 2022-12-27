topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COLD WAVE IN DELHI

LIVE Updates | Winter Storm, Cold Wave in India, US, Canada, Japan & Australia

Snow Storm Across India, US, Canada, Japan & Australia LIVE Weather Updates: Severe cold wave has gripped various parts of the world, including India.

 

Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 01:02 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Winter Storm, Cold Wave in India, US, Canada, Japan & Australia
LIVE Blog

Cold Wave 2022: Severe cold continues in large areas of North India, including Delhi-NCR, West UP. In Delhi, the temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, while it dropped to 5 degrees in some nearby cities. On one hand, the visibility remained low due to fog, on the other hand, the bone-chilling cold due to the cold wave continues. Not only this, the Meteorological Department estimates that the temperature will remain low even during the day. The Meteorological Department says that the northwest winds have added to the winter. On one hand, the sun is not coming out due to fog, on the other hand the cold wave has brought down the temperature further. The cold continues in states like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, West UP, Punjab and Rajasthan. In Bihar, East UP and Madhya Pradesh, the mercury remained around 7 to 8 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department says that Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Rajasthan will remain very cold throughout the day as well. The temperature is going down to zero in Sriganganagar, Jaisalmer and Churu in Rajasthan.

27 December 2022
13:02 PM

Thousands of flight cancellations and delays coupled with long lines and missing luggage at airports frustrated U.S. travelers over the Christmas weekend after a massive winter storm snarled airport operations around the country. The travel disruptions continued into Monday (December 26) when airlines canceled over 2,500 flights as of early afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. 

12:57 PM

Meanwhile in the United States, 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling from the ferocious winter storm, with at least another two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country. 

12:27 PM

North India is in the grip of cold wave as Delhi records its lowest temperature. Many states has reached below 10 degrees.

Cold wave in Delhicold wave indiawinter storm 2022snow storm 2022winter storm warningwinter storm weather forecastwinter storm in ussnow storm in canadasnow storm in japansnow storm in australiaDelhi weather todaysnow storm buffaloNorth India weatherDelhi temperature

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar