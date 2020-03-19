Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address India on coronavirus at 8 pm

19 March 2020, 19:49 PM
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said "very fast" movement was being made on PM Modi's proposals put forward during a SAARC nations' video-conference on coronavirus, with the emergency fund to combat the pandemic in the region already operationalised.
The SAARC nations vowed on March 15 to jointly combat the coronavirus as PM Modi proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India.
The PM is expected to talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat the pandemic that has claimed more than 9,000 lives across the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday amid the rise in Coronavirus-infected cases in India.