Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address India on coronavirus at 8 pm

The PM is expected to talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat the pandemic that has claimed more than 9,000 lives across the world.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 19:49
Comments |

As the Coronavirus-infected cases increase in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday. The PM is expected to talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat the pandemic that has claimed more than 9,000 lives across the world.

The Prime Minister had also chaired a high-level meeting on March 18 to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19, besides discussing the ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness to deal with the issue. The Centre has taken several steps to curb the pandemic within the country. It has issued guidelines, advisories and taken several precautions to fight the deadly virus.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's address to the nation:

19 March 2020, 19:49 PM

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said "very fast" movement was being made on PM Modi's proposals put forward during a SAARC nations' video-conference on coronavirus, with the emergency fund to combat the pandemic in the region already operationalised.
The SAARC nations vowed on March 15 to jointly combat the coronavirus as PM Modi proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India.

19 March 2020, 19:48 PM

19 March 2020, 19:48 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday amid the rise in Coronavirus-infected cases in India. 

