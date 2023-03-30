Covid-19 LIVE Updates | Coronavirus Cases Outbreak In India: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Review Meeting Today
Corona Update: 3,095 new Covid cases were reported in India in the previous 24 hours, a 40% increase from the day before. According to statistics from the Union health ministry, the weekly positivity rate is 1.71 percent, and the daily positivity rate is 2.7%. The number of infections on Thursday is the greatest in almost six months. On October 2 of last year, 3,375 cases were recorded from India.
- The percentage of infections that are currently active instances is 0.03.
- The national COVID-19 recovery percentage was reported to be 98.78%.
- 4,41,68,321 individuals have recovered from the illness, and the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent.
Coronavirus In India: India was one of the countries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported in January 2020, and since then, the number of cases has increased rapidly. The surge in cases during the second wave of the pandemic in early 2021 was particularly severe, and India became the country with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, after the United States. The Indian government and health authorities took various measures to control the spread of the virus, including lockdowns, restrictions on travel and gatherings, increased testing, and vaccination campaigns. However, the pandemic has had significant impacts on the Indian healthcare system, economy, and society. Recently, with 14 deaths—three reported by Maharashtra, two by Delhi, one by Himachal Pradesh in the course of a single day, and eight reconciled by Kerala—the country's COVID-19 mortality toll has risen to 5,30,867.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Review Meeting Today
According to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Delhi government is closely watching the Covid-19 situation in the capital city, and CM Arvind Kejriwal will conduct a review meeting on the subject today, Friday. He also reassured the public that there is no need to panic because the hospitalisation rate is low.
3 Fresh Cases In Noida, Two In Ghaziabad
On Thursday, Ghaziabad registered two new cases of Covid-19 while Noida reported three new cases. In the last 24 hours, up to 11 patients were discharged from hospitals. Presently, there are 56 active cases in Noida, compared to 58 active cases—eight of which are hospitalised—in Ghaziabad. The Noida Health Department conducted 953 Covid-19 tests on Thursday.
Death Toll Increases To 5,30,867
The statistics updated at 8 am showed that the death toll had increased to 5,30,867 with five deaths in a span of 24 hours—one each reported by Goa and Gujarat and three reconciled by Kerala. Weekly positivity was estimated to be 1.91 percent, while the everyday positivity was 2.61 percent. 4.47 crore instances of Covid were reported in total. (4,47,15,786).
UP On High Alert As Covid-19 Cases Increase
The availability of logistics, medications, PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, gloves, masks, and equipment, as well as oxygen plants and concentrators, has been ordered, according to an official release. The appropriate district administrations have been urged to make sure that special wards and hospitals are activated right away.
3,095 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India
According to data updated on Friday by the Union Health Ministry, there were 3,095 more new COVID-19 cases reported in India in a single day, bringing the total number of active cases to 15,208.
Covid-19 Live Updates: Official statement issued in UP
An official release stated that instructions have been issued to assure the availability of supplies, medications, PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, gloves, masks, and equipment, as well as an oxygen plant and concentrator in hospitals. The appropriate district administrations have been directed to activate designated hospitals and wards as soon as possible.
Covid-19 Live Updates: Guidelines issued
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.
Covid-19 Live Updates: Delhi cases in last 24 hours
Delhi recorded 295 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent, according to a daily health bulletin released by the government on Thursday.
Covid-19 Live Updates: UP on alert mode
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has put all frontline workers and government and private hospitals on `alert mode` in view of rising Covid cases.
Covid 19 Live Updates: CM Kejriwal To Chair Review Meet Today
Amid a sudden spike in Covid cases in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has decided to step up its daily testing of samples for the pathogen, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Thursday. Where as CM kejriwal will conduct a chair review meet today
Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Delhi Logs 295 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Positivity Rate At 12.5%
Delhi on Thursday recorded 295 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 12.5 per cent. The number of active cases stood at 932. With this, the cumulative case load has gone up to 2009656.
Covid 19 Live Updates: 11 Test Positive For COVID-19 In Coimbatore
The Coimbatore district reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Eight patients recovered and the total number of active cases was 114, according to the Health Department. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Wednesday was 4.5 % when nine tested positive for the infection.
Covid 19 Live Updates: Kerala Reports 765 New Covid-19 Cases
According to Kerala's health minister Veena George, there have been 765 new instances of Covid-19 recorded in the state. An alert has been sent to all districts since the state is experiencing an increase in positive cases. Omicron is expanding in the state, according to research, she said. The health minister called a meeting to conduct a high-level review. For the first time in the previous six months, the state has reported more than 750 instances. The number of positive cases reported on Wednesday was 512. The overall number of open cases has reached 3,389, which is a record high for the nation.
Covid 19 Live Updates: Solapur, Sangli districts top Covid-19 positivity chart in Maharashtra
Amid rising cases of Covid-19, Solapur and Sangli districts have topped the positivity chart in Maharashtra with 20.05 per cent and 17.47 per cent rate, respectively, in March, said the state health department on Thursday. Positivity rate indicates the number of cases detected per 100 tests.
Covid 19 Live Updates: 'No restrictions on movement as of now,' says Delhi Health Minister
Addressing the recent surge in Covid cases in the national capital, Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that the state government was set to hold an emergency meeting to review the situation. But he added that no restrictions on movement were on the cards in the immediate future.
Covid 19 Live Updates: Frontline Workers, Hospitals In UP Asked To Remain On 'Alert Mode' As Covid Cases Rise
Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Yogi Adityanath government has put all the frontline workers and government as well as private hospitals on "alert mode", according to an official release issued on Thursday.
Covid 19 Live Updates: "Govt to step up testing for Covid, CM Kejriwal to chair review meet tomorrow" says Health Minister
Amid a sudden spike in Covid cases in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has decided to step up its daily testing of samples for the pathogen, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Thursday.
'No Need To Worry', Says Delhi Health Minister
Saurabh Bhardwaj, the health minister for Delhi, said on Thursday that despite an increase in Covid cases, there was no need to be alarmed about the city's increasing positivity rate and that, instead, anyone with flu-like symptoms should wear a mask. Even though there were fewer tests performed, he claimed, the positivity rate was greater. Positive incidence (of Covid cases) is greater than 10%, but there are few tests performed. No need to worry, the minister emphasised.
Covid Cases In Bengaluru Increase By 177% In 24 Hours
According to statistics from the health department, Karnataka reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 135 the day before, of which 75 cases originated from the state capital Bengaluru alone. Despite 114 recoveries, the number of ongoing cases in the southern state exceeded 900, coming in at 907. The overall number of Covid cases in Karnataka was 40.76 lakhs, and the state's positivity rate was 3.08 percent.
Covid-19 Live Updates: WHO's Vaccine Recommendations For Omicron-Era
The World Health Organization has tailored its Covid-19 vaccination recommendations for a new phase of the pandemic, suggesting that healthy children and adolescents may not necessarily need a shot but older, high-risk groups should get a booster between 6 to 12 months after their last vaccine.
Covid-19 Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 3 Covid-19 deaths, 450 new cases in 24 hours
Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Maharashtra reported 450 new cases of the infection and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the officials of the state public health department.
Covid 19 Live Updates: Health Minister Urges People To Wear Mask
Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Thursday urged those with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals to wear masks. He was briefing the media about Delhi's Covid preparations after holding a review meeting.
Covid-19 Surge Live Updates: Delhi Government Issues Mask Advisory For Infected Patients
The Delhi government today issued a slew of guidelines after its emergency meeting on Covid-19. The key highlights of the meeting are:
* Signs of coronavirus were found in Delhi's sewage for two-three weeks. Masking is advised for infected people.
* There is definitely a positivity rate of more than 10% but there is no need to panic, people must take precautions.
* A mock drill for Covid-19 preparedness will be done. The results of the mock drill will be given to the CM. Detailed info will be given to CM Arvind Kejriwal by tomorrow.
* Delhi government has intensified testing on genome testing. There is no need to admit patients to the hospital. According to the current stock, even 10% oxygen is not being used.
* The two deaths that happened did not take place in the Delhi government hospital. One was from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and another was from Northern Railway Hospital. Both were old-age patients and were suffering from comorbidity.
* There are many beds in Corona in hospitals. The government is taking a balancing approach.
* Testing to be increased as per need. 2200 tests have been done last day.
Covid-19 Vaccination
As of now, the nation has received 220.65 billion doses of the Covid vaccine as part of the national coronavirus vaccination campaign, according to the ministry's website.
Covid-19 Delhi: Emergency Review Meeting Today
Saurabh Bharadwaj, the health minister for Delhi, has scheduled an emergency review meeting for Thursday in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the nation's capital.
Sharp Increase In Covid Cases In Maharashtra
Numerous districts in Maharashtra have also recorded a sharp increase in Covid cases, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Sangli. Despite all of their efforts, the Maharashtra government claims that many individuals are not receiving the Covid vaccine booster dose. According to officials, in the state, not even 1 crore individuals have taken the booster dosage.
Covid-19 Emergency Meeting
The Delhi Government has scheduled a meeting for today to discuss the state of the nation's capital. Senior members of the health department, the medical heads of the state-run hospitals, and other participants will attend the meeting.
Covid Cases Surge In Delhi
In response to the alarming increase in Covid-19 cases this week, several states intend to conduct emergency meetings. In Delhi, where the infection tally had reached 0 on January 16, 300 cases had been reported in the previous day.
