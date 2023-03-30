Covid-19 LIVE Updates | Coronavirus Cases Outbreak In India: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Review Meeting Today

Coronavirus In India: India was one of the countries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported in January 2020, and since then, the number of cases has increased rapidly. The surge in cases during the second wave of the pandemic in early 2021 was particularly severe, and India became the country with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, after the United States. The Indian government and health authorities took various measures to control the spread of the virus, including lockdowns, restrictions on travel and gatherings, increased testing, and vaccination campaigns. However, the pandemic has had significant impacts on the Indian healthcare system, economy, and society. Recently, with 14 deaths—three reported by Maharashtra, two by Delhi, one by Himachal Pradesh in the course of a single day, and eight reconciled by Kerala—the country's COVID-19 mortality toll has risen to 5,30,867.