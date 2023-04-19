Live Updates | Coronavirus Cases In India: 38 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours

Live | Coronavirus cases in India: India reported an increase with 10,542 new infections on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated, following six days of a nationwide falling trend of Covid cases. From April 14 to April 18, the country had a downward trend, with 11,109 and 7,633 instances registered, respectively. On April 17, India reported 9,111, 10,093 on April 16, and 10,753 on April 15. Delhi logged 1,537 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 percent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

