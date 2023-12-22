Covid Cases In India Today: New Jn 1 Subvariant Strain Symptoms Restrictions Mask Travel Advisory Guidelines Delhi NCR Mumbai Karnataka Kerala Bangalore Lockdown Death Alert Latest Updates

The emergence of JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 has caused concerns across the country. While the World Health Organisation has asked not to worry, the Covid 19 cases in India have started increasing once again.

The JN.1 is a variant of the ‘pirola’ variant BA 2.86. The World Health Organization has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest. IMA COVID Task Force Dr Rajeev Jayadevan on December 21 mentioned that the new strain can be problematic for people of old age and those with multiple comorbidities.

India has recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311. The death toll climbed to 5,33,327 with six more people -- three from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Punjab -- succumbing to the viral disease.