CUET PG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be OUT SOON at cuet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

CUET PG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) anytime soon. As per the latest reports CUET PG Result will be declared on 24 September. However, official result date and time is yet to be confirmed. Students who have appeared for the entrance examination can check and download the CUET PG Result 2022 and CUET PG Scorecard by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts; shift one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and shift two from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.