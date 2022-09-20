CUET PG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be OUT SOON at cuet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) anytime soon, scroll down for all the live and latest updates on CUET PG Result 2022.
CUET PG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) anytime soon. As per the latest reports CUET PG Result will be declared on 24 September. However, official result date and time is yet to be confirmed. Students who have appeared for the entrance examination can check and download the CUET PG Result 2022 and CUET PG Scorecard by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.
The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts; shift one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and shift two from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
CUET PG Result 2022
CUET PG Answer key was released on 16 September 2022
CUET PG 2022 Result: Check Steps To Download Scorecard
Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the CUET PG result 2022 link on the homepage.
The link will be available in the Candidate activity.
Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on submit option.
The CUET PG 2022 result and CUET PG scorecard will get displayed on the screen.
Download and take the printout of the CUET PG 2022 result for further reference
CUET PG 2022: Website to check your result
Cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG 2022: Exam Date
CUET PG Exam was held from September 1 to 12
