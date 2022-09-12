CUET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be RELEASED SHORTLY at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check latest updates here
CUET Result 2022: UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar has said that the CUET UG Results 2022 declared announcement will be made by September 13 or last by September 15, 2022 on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in, details below.
CUET Result 2022: Common University Entrance Test, CUET Result 2022 date has been informed today, September 9, 2022, by University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar. The Chairman has tweeted that the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, will make the announcement of the CUET UG Results 2022 by September 13 or last by September 15, 2022. Over 12 lakh candidates are eagerly awaiting the CUET 2022 results. Candidates have until September 10, 2022, to file objections to the CUET UG Answer Keys, which have already been made available online.
All applicants are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022. Along with releasing this information, the NTA is anticipated to do the same for the CUET Result 2022 as it did for the NEET and JEE Main results this time around. More details, though, won't be available until much later.
CUET UG 2022 Results: Here's how to download
First of all candidates need to visit the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Then you will see link of CUET 2022 UG Result cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET Result 2022 just click on given link.
You need to enter your roll number number and date of birth click on search button.
Your CUET UG Exam Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Finally you need to download your CUET UG Results 2022 and take printout for further use.
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Check Mode of Examination
CUET (UG) – 2022 was held on conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
CUET 2022 was held from July 15 to August 30 in six phases
CUET Phase 1: July 15, 16, 18 and 20
CUET Phase 2: August 4, 5 and 6
CUET Phase 3: August 7, 8 and 10
CUET Phase 4: August 17, 18 and 20
CUET Phase 5: August 21, 22 and 23
CUET Phase 6: August 24, 25, 26 and 30
CUET UG 2022 Results: DATE and TIME
CUET UG 2022 Results will be out on 13 September or last by 15 September
