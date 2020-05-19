Live: Odisha, West Bengal on high alert as Cyclone Amphan approaches

19 May 2020, 08:52 AM
Super cyclone Amphan is still intensifying, and the wind speed is all set to breach the mark of 275kmph, rarely achieved in the past, reports Skymet.
19 May 2020, 08:41 AM
3 migrant workers killed, 22 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck, in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, early morning today. The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand.
19 May 2020, 08:30 AM
Super Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the May 20 afternoon/evening as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph.