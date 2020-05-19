हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: Odisha, West Bengal on high alert as Cyclone Amphan approaches

Cyclonic storm Amphan over Westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified to a super cyclone on Monday evening and moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 6 hours.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 08:52
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said super cyclone Amphan is expected to have the biggest impact in South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts of West Bengal. 

The super cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

The Indian government Monday said the cyclone had the potential to cause extensive damage like Cyclone Fani, which hit India at this time last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation arising out of cyclone 'Amphan'. Among those present at the meeting were Union Minister Amit Shah and officials of MHA, NDMA and NDRF. The meeting took place at PM Modi's official residence at 4 pm.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on Cyclone Amphan:

19 May 2020, 08:52 AM

Super cyclone Amphan is still intensifying, and the wind speed is all set to breach the mark of 275kmph, rarely achieved in the past, reports Skymet.

19 May 2020, 08:41 AM

3 migrant workers killed, 22 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck, in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, early morning today. The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand.

 

19 May 2020, 08:30 AM

Super Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the May 20 afternoon/evening as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph.

  • 1,01,139Confirmed
  • 3,163Deaths

Full coverage

  • 48,49,621Confirmed
  • 3,18,695Deaths

Full coverage

