Live: Odisha, West Bengal on high alert as Cyclone Amphan approaches

Cyclonic storm Amphan over Westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified to a super cyclone on Monday evening and moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 6 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said super cyclone Amphan is expected to have the biggest impact in South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts of West Bengal.

The super cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

The Indian government Monday said the cyclone had the potential to cause extensive damage like Cyclone Fani, which hit India at this time last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation arising out of cyclone 'Amphan'. Among those present at the meeting were Union Minister Amit Shah and officials of MHA, NDMA and NDRF. The meeting took place at PM Modi's official residence at 4 pm.

