NewsIndia
CYCLONE BIPARJOY

LIVE Updates | Cyclone Biparjoy: 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' To Intensify Further In Arabian Sea, IMD Warns- Check Latest Updates

The impact of Cyclone Biparjoy is anticipated to be felt in several southwestern states. The IMD has issued a wind warning for the next five days, scroll down for all the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:12 AM IST|Source:

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The 'Biparjoy' cyclone over the Arabian Sea has rapidly intensified into a very strong cyclonic storm. The monsoon in Kerala is expected to begin rather gradually, with just a weak spread of its influence beyond the southern peninsula, according to meteorologists. The Kerala monsoon is expected to arrive within the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which made this announcement on Wednesday morning.

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen on Karnataka's coast not to venture into the Arabian Sea citing dangerous weather conditions and rough seas until further notice.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat Govt Fully Prepared

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said that it is fully prepared to tackle with possible natural calamities. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till June 14.

08 June 2023
11:09 AM

Cyclone Mumbai Live: Heavy Rainfall In Next Few Days

BMC in Mumbai has also put in place machinery to take care of falling trees and branches and provide help to the fire brigade in clearing these. 

11:01 AM

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Cyclone Intensified 

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, with meteorologists predicting a 'mild' monsoon onset over Kerala and 'weak' progress beyond southern peninsula under its influence.

