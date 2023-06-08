LIVE Updates | Cyclone Biparjoy: 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' To Intensify Further In Arabian Sea, IMD Warns- Check Latest Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The 'Biparjoy' cyclone over the Arabian Sea has rapidly intensified into a very strong cyclonic storm. The monsoon in Kerala is expected to begin rather gradually, with just a weak spread of its influence beyond the southern peninsula, according to meteorologists. The Kerala monsoon is expected to arrive within the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which made this announcement on Wednesday morning.

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen on Karnataka's coast not to venture into the Arabian Sea citing dangerous weather conditions and rough seas until further notice.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat Govt Fully Prepared

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said that it is fully prepared to tackle with possible natural calamities. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till June 14.