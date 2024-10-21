Live Updates | Cyclone Dana Tracking News: Storm To Hit Odisha, Bengal; IMD Warns For Heavy Rainfall

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a 'low-pressure area' over the Bay of Bengal is likely to be projected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 23/ This cyclonic disturbance is predicted to impact the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

The IMD released a special bulletin on Sunday stating that an upper air cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea and the nearby Bay of Bengal has developed into a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea early Monday morning.

The weather department said, "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over eastcentral Bay of Bengal."