NewsIndia
CYCLONE DANA

Live Updates | Cyclone Dana Tracking News: Storm To Hit Odisha, Bengal; IMD Warns For Heavy Rainfall

Cyclone Dana may form by October 23, impacting Odisha and West Bengal, as a low-pressure area intensifies in the Bay of Bengal.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 03:40 PM IST|Source:
Image: ANI
LIVE Blog

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: The Indian  Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a 'low-pressure area' over the Bay of Bengal is likely to be projected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 23/ This cyclonic disturbance is predicted to impact the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal. 

The IMD released a special bulletin on Sunday stating that an upper air cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea and the nearby Bay of Bengal has developed into a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea early Monday morning.

The weather department said, "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over eastcentral Bay of Bengal." 

21 October 2024
15:36 IST

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall Forecast For East Coast, Delhi To Experience Mild Temperatures

Regarding Cyclone Dana and temperatures in Delhi, IMD scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy said, "Heavy rainfall warning issued in A&N Islands for today and tomorrow and in coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha for 23rd October. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected on 24th & 25th Oct in the gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya from 23rd-25th October....In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33-34 degrees Celcius and minimum temperature at 18-20 degrees Celcius."

 

