Live Updates | Cyclone Dana Tracking News: West Bengal Braces For Landfall On October 25; IMD Issues Alert In THESE Districts

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: The Odisha and West Bengal governments have begun evacuating residents and announced the closure of educational institutions in vulnerable regions as Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall in the early hours of October 25, with wind speeds ranging from 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. The Odisha government plans to relocate over 1 million people from 3,000 villages across 14 districts to relief camps, with nearly half of the state's population potentially affected by the cyclone. Based on the IMD's forecast, districts like Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, and Mayurbhanj have been placed on high alert.

