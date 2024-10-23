Live Updates | Cyclone Dana Tracking News: West Bengal Braces For Landfall On October 25; IMD Issues Alert In THESE Districts
Cyclone Dana LIVE: Over 150 express and passenger trains passing through the South Eastern Railway jurisdiction have been cancelled due to Cyclone Dana, scroll down for more updates.
Trending Photos
Cyclone Dana Live Updates: The Odisha and West Bengal governments have begun evacuating residents and announced the closure of educational institutions in vulnerable regions as Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall in the early hours of October 25, with wind speeds ranging from 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. The Odisha government plans to relocate over 1 million people from 3,000 villages across 14 districts to relief camps, with nearly half of the state's population potentially affected by the cyclone. Based on the IMD's forecast, districts like Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, and Mayurbhanj have been placed on high alert.
In response to the IMD forecast, the Odisha government has placed 14 districts, including Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, and Mayurbhanj, on high alert. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities in these districts, will remain closed from October 23 to 25 due to the approaching cyclone.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on Cyclone Dana.
Cyclone Lana Tracking News: Relief materials transported to bhubaneshwar
According to an IAF official, two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Wednesday transported 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and relief materials to Bhubaneswar in preparation for Cyclone Dana's anticipated landfall along the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.
Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Landfall on October 25
The low-pressure system, expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23, is forecasted to impact the Odisha and West Bengal coasts on October 24-25. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for both states. Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest updates.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.