Cyclone Fengal Live: Landfall Today, IMD Issues Red Alert For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Schools Closed

Cyclone Fengal: The Cyclone is expected to make landfall on the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts by today evening. Authorities have warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds, urging residents in vulnerable areas to take precautionary measures. The cyclone, which is moving west-northwest, is expected to hit the coastal regions on Saturday afternoon.

Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and interior Karnataka are expected to experience heavy to extreme rainfall, with officials advising people to stay indoors unless necessary.

The IMD has also issued warnings to fishermen and those near the coast to avoid venturing out to sea. Local authorities are working to ensure the safety of residents and are prepared to deal with any possible flooding or damage caused by the storm.

