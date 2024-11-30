Cyclone Fengal Live: Landfall Today, IMD Issues Red Alert For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Schools Closed
Cyclone Fengal is expected to hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts by evening, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Cyclone Fengal: The Cyclone is expected to make landfall on the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts by today evening. Authorities have warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds, urging residents in vulnerable areas to take precautionary measures. The cyclone, which is moving west-northwest, is expected to hit the coastal regions on Saturday afternoon.
Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and interior Karnataka are expected to experience heavy to extreme rainfall, with officials advising people to stay indoors unless necessary.
The IMD has also issued warnings to fishermen and those near the coast to avoid venturing out to sea. Local authorities are working to ensure the safety of residents and are prepared to deal with any possible flooding or damage caused by the storm.
Cyclone Fengal Live: IMD Issues Warning For Heavy Rainfall, Flooding Risks
On Cyclone Fengal, IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, " In the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over South Andhra Pradesh and North Coastal Tamil Nadu districts...There is a possibility of inundation in low-lying areas and cities like Chennai, Mahabalipuram...People should not come out of their homes and should stay in safe places...Fishermen should not venture into the sea..."
Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rain And Gusty Winds Witnessed In Kalpakkam
As per the weather department, Cyclone Fengal crossed the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph on the evening of 30th November.
Cyclone Fengal Live: Chennai Airport Temporarily Halts Operations
The Chennai International Airport has temporarily halted operations due to heavy rains as Cyclone Fengal nears landfall. As per IANS, IndiGo Airlines announced that all flights will be suspended until 1 PM on Saturday.
Cyclone Fengal Live: Schools Closed In Puducherry
Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors as Cyclone Fengal is set to make landfall near Puducherry on Saturday afternoon. Schools and colleges will remain closed, officials confirmed.
