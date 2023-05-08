LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha in Odisha, Bay of Bengal: 18 Odisha Districts On High Alert, Rain Likely Today In Parts Of Rayalaseema Region
LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha in Odisha, Bay of Bengal: According to IMD's forecast, the weather system is likely to form a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 9, Scroll down for all the latest updates.
LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha in Odisha, Bay of Bengal: The cyclonic system prevailing over Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by May 9 will not have an impact on Tamil Nadu, said the Regional Meteorological Centre. Cyclone Mocha, if formed, is unlikely to hit the Bengal coast, according to Met department sources. However, all police stations in Kolkata have been asked to assess generator requirements in case the electric lines snap during the storm.
The weather system is likely to form a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 9, and then intensify into a cyclonic storm, to be called Cyclone Mocha, while moving northwards towards central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman sea.
If the system developed into a cyclonic storm, it will be known as cyclone Mocha, a name recommended by Yemen, and originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) located on the Red Sea coast.
Cyclone Mocha In Bay Of Bengal Live Updates: Light Rain In Northern Parts Of Bengal
Met has predicted light rains in the northern parts of West Bengal in the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda in the next 24 hours.
Cyclone Mocha Live Updates: Warnings By Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar
Meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar warned about the Cyclone Mocha and also gave geographical indications of impact.
Cyclonic Storm 'Mocha' Won't Affect TN Live Updates: Regional Met Office
The cyclonic system prevailing over Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by May 9 will not have an impact on Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here said on Sunday. The cyclonic storm, named 'Mocha', according to the RMC, will have less impact on Tamil Nadu as it will move towards the northern direction.