LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha In Odisha, Bay Of Bengal: IMD Says Cyclonic Formation To Gather More Strength

LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha in Odisha, Bay of Bengal: A major storm brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal has begun gathering steam and is expected to intensify into a cyclone today, according to the weather office. The well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression on Tuesday evening packing wind speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph over the south-east Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said. However, all police stations in Kolkata have been asked to assess generator requirements in case the electric lines snap during the storm.

The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, the weather office said.

If the system developed into a cyclonic storm, it will be known as cyclone Mocha, a name recommended by Yemen, and originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) located on the Red Sea coast.