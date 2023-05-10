LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha In Odisha, Bay Of Bengal: IMD Says Cyclonic Formation To Gather More Strength
Depression in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclone today, May 10. Scroll down for the live and latest updates.
LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha in Odisha, Bay of Bengal: A major storm brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal has begun gathering steam and is expected to intensify into a cyclone today, according to the weather office. The well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression on Tuesday evening packing wind speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph over the south-east Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said. However, all police stations in Kolkata have been asked to assess generator requirements in case the electric lines snap during the storm.
The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, the weather office said.
If the system developed into a cyclonic storm, it will be known as cyclone Mocha, a name recommended by Yemen, and originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) located on the Red Sea coast.
The IMD has asked people residing in the coastal areas of Bengal and Andaman islands to shift to safer places as the condition of the sea may become rough from May 10 to May 12.
1. Bhola cyclone of 1970
2. Super Cyclone Storm BOB 1 of 1990
3. Cyclone Pyarr of 2005
4. Cyclone Nisha of 2008
5. Cyclone Tauktea of 2021
'Mocha' is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the Bay Islands till May 11 and move north-westwards till May 12. There are possibilities that the cyclone will gather more strength on May 12 before its likely landfall over the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 14, the IMD said in its statement.
