IMD: Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry. Landfall process commence. Centre of the cyclone to cross the coast near Puducherry within next 3 hours. Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry.Landfall process commence.Centre of cyclone to cross coast near puducherry within next 3 hours. visit https:t.coXZd6NinWQK pic.twitter.comaDT1MZJYbZ— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2020