Dariapur Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates Vidhan Sabha Chunav: Counting underway

New Delhi: Counting of votes for Dariapur Gujarat Assembly is begining shortly. A total of 7 candidates are fighting for the Assembly constituency. Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain from BJP, Tajmohammed Habibbhai Kureshi from AAP, Hasankhan Samsherkhan Pathan from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Mo Tahir Alimiya from Dhanwan Bharat Party and Gyasuddin Habibuddeen Shaikh from INC are the candidates from the Dariapur Gujarat Assembly seat.

Two other Independent candidates include Gulamrashul Gulamnabi Bagban (IND), Solanki Dipeshbhai Parmanandbhai (IND).

