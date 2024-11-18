Delhi AQI & Air Pollution Today Live Updates: Low Visibility Hits Flights, Trains

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: National Capital Delhi has been engulfed in thick layers of smog which reduced the visibility to only a few meters. Several flights and train operations have been hit due to the smog. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has touched 500 in several areas and hitting 1,500 at one particular location. Eleven flights scheduled to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi were diverted to other cities on Monday due to adverse weather and smog, which severely reduced visibility. These diversions were carried out under the "Captain Minima" operating procedures, which specify the minimum standards pilots must meet to land safely. If weather conditions make it impossible to meet these standards, flights are rerouted.

The air quality in the national capital plummeted to 'severe plus' levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 490 at 1 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). CPCB data highlighted alarming AQI readings across Delhi, with Dwarka Sector 8 recording 500, Ashok Vihar at 497, Mundka, Patparganj, and Anand Vihar at 495 each, Sonia Vihar at 491, RK Puram at 483, Chandni Chowk at 466, and ITO at 447 as of 12 PM.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR starting today. The decision followed a sharp rise in Delhi's daily average AQI to 441 by 4 PM on Sunday, which further escalated to 457 by 7 PM, triggering an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

Stage IV measures include an 8-point action plan to address the pollution crisis. Key steps involve banning the entry of trucks into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or services. However, trucks powered by LNG, CNG, or electric engines, along with BS-VI diesel trucks, will still be allowed. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will also face entry restrictions unless powered by electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel engines. Additionally, medium and heavy goods vehicles operating on BS-IV or older diesel engines, registered in Delhi, will be prohibited, except for those involved in essential services.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates