Delhi AQI & Air Pollution Live Updates: Flights, Trains Disrupted Amid Smog Crisis

Delhi grapples with severe air pollution crisis. Thick blankets of smog have covered the city such that visibility stands at just a few meters. Flights and train operations have been considerably affected, and the Air Quality Index has soared to dangerous levels, touching 500 in several areas and reaching an alarming 1,500 in one area.

With pollution levels at "severe plus," Delhi residents are enduring the worst air quality of the season, posing severe health risks. Authorities continue to urge citizens to limit outdoor activities and adopt protective measures, but with no significant improvement in sight, Delhi’s air emergency shows no signs of abating.

AQI Dips To 'Severe Plus' Levels

The CPCB reported AQI of 500 at 5 a.m. Tuesday, November 19 in areas such as Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. Other regions like Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Dwarka Sector-8, Munka, North Campus, RK Puram, and Wazirpur showed equally hazardous readings.

The situation has been declared a "medical emergency" with authorities issuing health advisories to people, particularly children, the elderly, and those who have respiratory issues, not to go out.

Universities Go Online

Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued updates about shifting classes online due to the dangerous air quality. DU announced that its physical classes will continue to remain suspended until November 25, and JNU's online classes will remain in operation till November 22. The scheduled exams and interviews at both universities will be held as scheduled.

Schools and Government Response

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government and private schools in the city to shift classes online, even classes of classes 10 and 12. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed that from November 20, in-person classes for higher grades would be cancelled.

To tackle the worsened pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.