Live | Delhi Elections 2025: AAP-BJP-Congress Face Off; Voting On February 8

Delhi Elections 2025 Live Updates: The stage is set for the much-anticipated Delhi Assembly elections, with 70 seats up for grabs. The main contest once again appears to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP, in power for 11 years, faces BJP, which has been in opposition for over two and a half decades. Meanwhile, Congress aims to make a notable impact this time.

AAP has released its list of 70 candidates and is campaigning vigorously. Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi seat, with BJP fielding Parvesh Verma, son of Saheb Singh Verma, against him.

Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8.