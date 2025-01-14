Live | Delhi Elections 2025: AAP-BJP-Congress Face Off; Voting On February 8
Delhi Elections 2025 Live Updates: Delhi is schduled to vote in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8.
Trending Photos
Delhi Elections 2025 Live Updates: The stage is set for the much-anticipated Delhi Assembly elections, with 70 seats up for grabs. The main contest once again appears to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP, in power for 11 years, faces BJP, which has been in opposition for over two and a half decades. Meanwhile, Congress aims to make a notable impact this time.
AAP has released its list of 70 candidates and is campaigning vigorously. Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi seat, with BJP fielding Parvesh Verma, son of Saheb Singh Verma, against him.
Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8.
Delhi Polls LIVE: 'AAP, Congress Looted Delhi...': BJP
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva says, "...Rahul Gandhi should look at his schemes...Wherever the elections are conducted, he lies and makes fake promises. The people are rejecting him. AAP and Rahul Gandhi are complementary to each other. Both of them have looted Delhi...The people of Delhi know them very well. Both of them are concerned only about the votes of a particular community."
Delhi Elections 2025 Live: Kejriwal Makes Bold Statement On BJP-Congress Alliance
Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal made a bold statement that the upcoming polls will expose the ongoing 'Jugalbandi' going on between Congress and BJP for years."
"I said just one line about Rahul Gandhi and the reply is coming from the BJP. Look how much trouble the BJP is facing. Perhaps this Delhi election will expose the 'Jugalbandi' going on behind the scenes between Congress and BJP for years," he said in a post on X.
Delhi Elections 2025 Live: Check Polling Date
Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.